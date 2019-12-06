Megan Messmer of Lake Mills, is among those currently serving with the National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC), a 10-month AmeriCorps program.
Founded in 1994, AmeriCorps NCCC is a residential national service program that supports disaster relief, the environment, infrastructure improvement, energy conservation, and urban and rural development. Over the past 25 years, over 1 million Americans have served the nation through the family of AmeriCorps programs. Currently, about 80,000 people serve in AmeriCorps programs nationwide each year, with nearly 2,000 of those in AmeriCorps NCCC.
Messmer traveled to the Southwest Region program hub in Denver for their training. This training emphasized teamwork, leadership development, communication, safety, and project preparation.
As a Corps members Messmer is completing a series of six- to 12-week-long service projects as part of a 10- to 12-person team. Their current service projects will end in mid-December, at which time their teams will break for the winter holidays and begin a new project in a new location in January.
There are currently 28 teams composed of nearly 300 Corps Members and Team Leaders serving on projects throughout the Southwest Region. Some of the current projects include building affordable housing in Colorado, supporting at-risk youth in Missouri, and assisting with ongoing disaster recovery in Texas and Oklahoma, among a variety of others.
There are three additional NCCC campuses located in Sacramento, Calif., Vinton, Iowa, and Vicksburg, Miss., each of which is a hub for its respective area of the country.
Before joining the NCCC, Messmer attended Lake Mills High School and the University of Wisconsin Madison, where she studied Legal Studies and Gender and Women's Studies.
Messmer said, “I chose to do a term with AmeriCorps NCCC because giving back to communities is something that has always been consistent in my life. I had various civic engagement projects, volunteer opportunities, internships, and work experiences in college, and AmeriCorps NCCC seemed like an opportunity to apply what I had learned from those experiences on a national level, while still allowing me to grow with new challenges and opportunities. I wanted to do something that allowed me to see my impact as well.”
Messmer is the daughter of Todd and Tammy Messmer.
AmeriCorps NCCC members, all 18 to 24 years old, complete at least 1,700 hours of service during the 10-month program. In exchange for their service, they receive $6,195 to help pay for college. Other benefits include a small living stipend, room and board, leadership development, team building skills, and the knowledge that, through active citizenship, they can indeed make a difference. AmeriCorps NCCC is administered by the Corporation for National and Community Service. For more information about AmeriCorps NCCC, visit the website at www.nationalservice.gov/nccc.
