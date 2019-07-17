A Heat Advisory in effect for all of south central and southeast Wisconsin from noon Thursday until 11 p.m. Friday evening, according to Donna Haugom, Jefferson County Emergency Management director.
There will be heat index values 100-106 degrees Thursday and 103-110 degrees Friday. Heat illnesses will be possible in these conditions.
The following cooling shelters are available in the area:
Dwight Foster Library-920-563-7790
209 Merchants Avenue
Fort Atkinson WI 53538
Wednesday – Thursday 8am – 8pm
Friday 8am – 6pm
Saturday 9am – 2pm
Watertown Public Library-920-262-4090
100 S Water Street
Watertown WI 53094
Wednesday – Thursday 9am – 8pm
Friday 9am – 6pm
Saturday 9am – 1pm
Sunday 12pm – 4pm
Metroflex Gym-Lobby Open Kevin Neibuhr 920-342-1808
1417 Industrial Avenue (across from Police Station)
Jefferson WI 53549
Wednesday – Saturday 9am – 7pm
LD Fargo Public Library-920-648-2166
120 E Madison Street
Lake Mills WI 53551
Wednesday – Thursday 9am – 9pm
Friday – Saturday 9am – 5pm
Karl Junginger Memorial Library-920-478-3344
625 N Monroe Street
Waterloo WI 53594
Wednesday 10am-3pm
Thursday 9am – 7pm
Friday –Saturday 10am – 5pm
Fort Senior Center-920-563-7773
307 Robert Street
Fort Atkinson WI 53538
Wednesday – Friday 8am – 4pm
Jefferson Public Library-920-674-7733
321 S Main Street
Jefferson WI 53549
Wednesday – Thursday 9am – 7pm
Friday – 9am – 5:30 pm
Saturday – 9am – 1pm
Johnson Creek Public Library-920-699-3741
125 Lincoln Street
Johnson Creek WI 53038
Wednesday – 10am – 7pm
Thursday 9am – 7pm
Friday 9am – 5pm
Saturday 9am – 12pm
For more information contact Jefferson County Emergency Management Director Donna Haugom at 920-674-7450.
