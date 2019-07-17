A Heat Advisory in effect for all of south central and southeast Wisconsin from noon Thursday until 11 p.m. Friday evening, according to Donna Haugom, Jefferson County Emergency Management director.

There will be heat index values 100-106 degrees Thursday and 103-110 degrees Friday. Heat illnesses will be possible in these conditions.

The following cooling shelters are available in the area:

Dwight Foster Library-920-563-7790

209 Merchants Avenue

Fort Atkinson WI 53538

Wednesday – Thursday 8am – 8pm

Friday 8am – 6pm

Saturday 9am – 2pm

Watertown Public Library-920-262-4090

100 S Water Street

Watertown WI 53094

Wednesday – Thursday 9am – 8pm

Friday 9am – 6pm

Saturday 9am – 1pm

Sunday 12pm – 4pm

Metroflex Gym-Lobby Open Kevin Neibuhr 920-342-1808

1417 Industrial Avenue (across from Police Station)

Jefferson WI 53549

Wednesday – Saturday 9am – 7pm

LD Fargo Public Library-920-648-2166

120 E Madison Street

Lake Mills WI 53551

Wednesday – Thursday 9am – 9pm

Friday – Saturday 9am – 5pm

Karl Junginger Memorial Library-920-478-3344

625 N Monroe Street

Waterloo WI 53594

Wednesday 10am-3pm

Thursday 9am – 7pm

Friday –Saturday 10am – 5pm

Fort Senior Center-920-563-7773

307 Robert Street

Fort Atkinson WI 53538

Wednesday – Friday 8am – 4pm

Jefferson Public Library-920-674-7733

321 S Main Street

Jefferson WI 53549

Wednesday – Thursday 9am – 7pm

Friday – 9am – 5:30 pm

Saturday – 9am – 1pm

Johnson Creek Public Library-920-699-3741

125 Lincoln Street

Johnson Creek WI 53038

Wednesday – 10am – 7pm

Thursday 9am – 7pm

Friday 9am – 5pm

Saturday 9am – 12pm

For more information contact Jefferson County Emergency Management Director Donna Haugom at 920-674-7450.

