LAKE MILLS — Platteville showcased why they are the top-ranked team in the Division 3 Wissports.net Coaches Poll, possessing an extra gear that Lake Mills could not contend with.
The third-ranked L-Cats couldn’t match the physicality and size the Platteville Hillmen possessed, losing 78-43 in a non-conference game at LMHS on Saturday afternoon that snapped an 11-game win streak to open the season.
“They play very physical, we didn’t handle that very well. They played hard and executed,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “We spent a week working on their stuff every day and didn’t execute well enough. That starts on the defensive end.
“We missed bunnies and good looks from 3, you are going to have those nights where shots don’t go in, but you have to execute the game plan.”
Lake Mills (11-1) fell behind 32-15 at the break before Platteville (12-0) scored the first seven points of the second frame to make it a 24-point game. The loss snaps the team’s 14-game home win streak, which is a school record.
“All of our goals for the season are still there,” Siska said. “We have to learn from today’s experience, being 11-1 with that loss hopefully this resets us and know we have some things we need to work on. Hopefully it will take some of the pressure off and that we come into practice on Monday a little hungry and angry.”
Sisters Josie Nies (22 points) and Camryn Nies (15 points) led Platteville on the perimeter, making five 3-pointers, while senior forward Sami Martin added 21 points inside.
“We spent a lot of time boxing out, we knew they were an aggressive boxing out team,” Siska said. “(Camryn and Josie Nies) can shoot the lights out of it, they weren’t supposed to get any clean looks and they had 10 open looks. We were supposed to help off better to pinch and sandwich Martin in the post and we didn’t do a good enough job of that either.”
The L-Cats never led, falling behind 20-8 just under 10 minutes in. Junior point guard Julianna Wagner found junior forward Hannah Lamke in the corner for a trey, cutting the lead to 10 with four minutes to play before halftime. The Hillmen finished the half on a 9-2 run, including seven points from Martin.
Junior guard Ava Wollin’s 3-point play made it 51-20 before junior guard Taylor Roughen connected for one of the team’s eight 3-pointers in a 53-25 game at the 10-minute mark.
Junior wing Jade Pitta scored nine points and all nine of Lamke’s points came from beyond the arc. Sophomore forward McClain Mahone had eight, Roughen registered seven and Wagner tallied six.
“They had some solid close-outs and were able to give us space with their length,” Siska said. “They got in gaps where we wanted to drive and then mentally when we got into the paint, we didn’t shoot it strong off two feet, we shot off one foot fading away. Their size kind of got into our heads.
“We have stuff we need to work on and improve, it’s more of a mental thing at this point. We have hardworking kids. It’s about executing and being locked in that we need to continue to work on.”
The L-Cats play at Whitewater for a non-conference game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
PLATTEVILLE 78, LAKE MILLS 43
Platteville 32 46 — 78
Lake Mills 15 28 — 43
Platteville (fg-ftm-pts) — C. Nies 6-1-15, Cooley 2-1-5, Hoyer 3-2-8, Budden 2-0-5, J. Nies 8-3-22, Martin 9-3-21, Carroll 1-0-2. Totals 31 10-13 78.
Lake Mills (fg-ftm-pts) — Roughen 3-0-7, Wagner 1-3-6, Pitta 2-4-9, Lamke 3-0-9, Mahone 3-0-8, Will 1-0-2, Wollin 1-0-2. Totals 14 7-9 43.
3-point goals — P (J. Nies 3, C. Nies 2, Budden) 6; LM (Lamke 3, Mahone 2, Pitta, Wagner, Roughen) 8. Total fouls — P 13, LM 15.
