Possessing a knowledge well beyond her 15 years Kaitlyn Twesme of Lake Mills spoke earlier this month at the International Space Station Research and Development Conference in Atlanta.
She was selected for the opportunity after submitting an abstract based on her work in the Wisconsin Crystal Growing Competition.
Twesme competed in the 2017 competition and won the Best Quality Crystal Prize for the Middle School Level. She then competed in the 2018 competition again winning that contest.
“That’s how I got involved in the most recent mission,” Twesme said. “We wanted to create the crystals on the International Space Station and grow them with evaporation technique. We designed the hardware and then we grew the crystals and sent our experiment.”
Twesme and the other students traveled to Florida to work in the Space Life Sciences Lab at Kennedy Space Center to make the crystal growing solution and load in the hardware.
“We sent our experiment up and the astronaut would manipulate the hardware.”
Twesme and the other students on the team had the opportunity to have a video chat to watch the astronauts do the experiment.
The crystal teams are made up of six students.
Twesme was an ambitious seventh grade student when she started the crystal growing competition, which her mom Stephanie found online.
“I’ve always been interested in STEM activities, so I thought I would enter it and then be involved in space.”
For Twesme one of the most interesting aspects of the project is developing the hardware used in space.
“To be able to change how we use the hardware for micro gravity verses on Earth. I find that really interesting.”
This summer has been particularly busy for Twesme prior to speaking at the conference in Atlanta on her experiment she also attended Aerospace Engineering camp in Illinois.
She admitted she was a bit nervous before speaking at the conference with 850 attendees.
“I gave a presentation in a technical session and I was able to talk for about 20 minutes about my experiment to the people attending the conference.”
Twesme was one of 86 technical presenters. There were also 35 poster presentations.
Students who participate in the Wisconsin Crystal Growing Competition are afforded a lot of opportunities to do public speaking she said.
“We do a lot of outreach to teach people and I talked at the Kennedy Space Center before the launch, so we could explain about what our experiment was.”
Twesme will be starting her sophomore year at Lake Mills High School this fall and is involved in band and dance lessons.
In the future the teen hopes to study aerospace engineering.
“I’ve gotten involved in aerospace engineering and I’ve gotten to see some of that stuff and it’s been really good.”
The conference provided a great networking opportunity for the teen who is still a way off from college and career.
“It gave me a lot of experience and helps me know if the field is something I like participating in and working with and I get to see professionals in aerospace engineering and working with the International Space Station and what their jobs look like.”
Twesme’s parents couldn’t be prouder of the teen who took it upon herself to apply to speak at the conference.
“She’s 15-years-old and writing an abstract and being accepted to a conference and that’s pretty cool,” said Scott Twesme. “At the conference there were networking opportunities and she met some pretty cool people in engineering fields and they were all surprised she was 15.”
The crystal growing project is very open-ended Scott Twesme said.
“You are going to grow crystals in space, ‘How are you going to do it?’”
He also said Kaitlyn’s communication skills have improved dramatically through the experience.
“The progression I saw was awesome.”
Her mom Stephanie Twesme said, “We are very grateful that Kaitlyn has had this amazing opportunity. She has developed valuable collaboration and presentation skills as well as increased scientific and research knowledge. We have seen her grow as a person and as a student from her experience with the Wisconsin Space Crystal Mission.”
