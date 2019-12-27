Using less salt on roads
Dear Editor,
I greatly appreciate the article published in the Dec. 26th Leader entitled, “New Tech Boosts Winter Road Safety, Reduces Salt Use.”
It is my hope that communities in the area, especially Lake Mills, take to heart this concern of the overuse of road salt. As much as I appreciate the work of our city employees in keeping our roads safe during tough driving conditions, I do believe we overdo it at times. My garage floor is living proof!
I hope the city and others in the area seriously look into the use of “smarter salt spreaders.” No doubt there is a cost factor, as with any new technology. As the article indicates, the additional cost of the new “Swensen spreaders” on our city trucks could be partially offset with a more judicious use of salt and lower labor costs. Our properties and our environment would certainly benefit.
Gerald Walta
Lake Mills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.