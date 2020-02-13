2/6/20
911 Hang up Hwy 89/V
Fraud Pope Street
15 Day correction expired registration Main Street/Pine Street
Assist Fire Water Street
2/7/20
Assist EMS W. Pine Street
911 Hang up Topeka Drive
Assist EMS S. Main Street
Vehicle Lockout Prairie Avenue
Accident CTH V/Elm Street
Dog at large E Lake Street/S Ferry Drive
Assist EMS N. Main Street
2/8/20
Warning speeding, defective headlight N. Main Street/W. Prospect Street
Assist EMS N. Main Street
All other possession of THC & Paraphernalia/prescription W. Tyranena Park Road
2/9/20
Warning operate without headlights W. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street
Mutual Aid Jefferson County-accident HWY S / Shorewood Hills Road
Disorderly conduct W. Lake Park Place
Warning speeding W. Madison Street/ W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning defective headlamp E. Lake Street
2/10/20
Warning speeding E. Lake Street / Ashland Drive
Fraud E. Lake Street
Vehicle lockout E. Tyranena Park Road
Citation speeding in school zone N. Main Street/Prospect Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street
Assist EMS E. Tyranena Park Road
Check Welfare Louise Street
2/11/20
911 hang up N. Main Street
Warning speeding S. Main Street / Phillips Lane
Warning defective headlamp Cth V/Cherokee Path
Warning fail display registration sticker Cth V/Cherokee Path
Warning Fail to obey stop sign Cth V/Mulberry Street
Warning Defective Headlight South Main Street/Phillips Drive
Citation operate without a license, possession of drug paraphernalia Lake Street/Brookstone Drive
2/12/20
Citation failure to stop at stop sign N. Main Street / W. Madison Street
Warning defective headlight E. Lake Streeet/ N. Main Street
Assist EMS Water Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street / Woodland Beach Road
Accident, citation operating while suspended Lake Street/Brookstone Drive
Alarm W. Tyranena Park Road
