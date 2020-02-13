2/6/20

911 Hang up Hwy 89/V

Fraud Pope Street

15 Day correction expired registration Main Street/Pine Street

Assist Fire Water Street

2/7/20

Assist EMS W. Pine Street

911 Hang up Topeka Drive

Assist EMS S. Main Street

Vehicle Lockout Prairie Avenue

Accident CTH V/Elm Street

Dog at large E Lake Street/S Ferry Drive

Assist EMS N. Main Street

2/8/20

Warning speeding, defective headlight N. Main Street/W. Prospect Street

Assist EMS N. Main Street

All other possession of THC & Paraphernalia/prescription W. Tyranena Park Road

2/9/20

Warning operate without headlights W. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street

Mutual Aid Jefferson County-accident HWY S / Shorewood Hills Road

Disorderly conduct W. Lake Park Place

Warning speeding W. Madison Street/ W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning defective headlamp E. Lake Street

2/10/20

Warning speeding E. Lake Street / Ashland Drive

Fraud E. Lake Street

Vehicle lockout E. Tyranena Park Road

Citation speeding in school zone N. Main Street/Prospect Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street

Assist EMS E. Tyranena Park Road

Check Welfare Louise Street

2/11/20

911 hang up N. Main Street

Warning speeding S. Main Street / Phillips Lane

Warning defective headlamp Cth V/Cherokee Path

Warning fail display registration sticker Cth V/Cherokee Path

Warning Fail to obey stop sign Cth V/Mulberry Street

Warning Defective Headlight South Main Street/Phillips Drive

Citation operate without a license, possession of drug paraphernalia Lake Street/Brookstone Drive

2/12/20

Citation failure to stop at stop sign N. Main Street / W. Madison Street

Warning defective headlight E. Lake Streeet/ N. Main Street

Assist EMS Water Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street / Woodland Beach Road

Accident, citation operating while suspended Lake Street/Brookstone Drive

Alarm W. Tyranena Park Road

