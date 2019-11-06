10/24/19
Citation Operating While Suspended 3rd Offense S. Main Street / Catlin Drive
Vehicle Lock Out Mulberry Street
911 Hang Up Mulberry Street
Assist EMS Erinside Road
Mutual Aid JESO I-94 MM 258 WB
Mutual Aid WSP I-94 MM 260 EB
Warning Defective Headlight S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Warning Defective Registration Lamps N. Main Street/E. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Unreadable License Plates, No Seat Belt N. Main Street/E. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
15 Day Correction Notice Operating After Suspended Registration, Warning Left of Center, Defective Registration Lamps W. Madison Street/ Main Street
10/25/19
Assist EMS Lake Shore Drive
Warning Speeding W. Madison Street / W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Defective Head Lamp S. Main Street / Pinnacle Drive
Warning Defective Headlight E. Tyranena Park Road/Birch Street
Warning Expired Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Owen Street
Alarm E. Tyranena Park Road
Parking Citation # 3356 (S) Tamarack Drive
10/26/19
Citation Criminal Damage to Property S Main Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street / Woodland Beach Road
Assist EMS W. Madison Street
Assist EMS S. Oak Street
Assist EMS Mulberry Street
Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street
Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign S. Main Street/E. Lake Park Place
Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign Main Street/E. Lake Street
10/27/19
Citation Operating While Suspended 3rd offense, Warning Speeding S. Main Street / Woodland Beach Road
Warning Speeding W. Madison Street / W. Tyranena Park Road
Hit and Run W. Lake Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street / Phillips Lane
Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign, Citation No Valid License S. Main Street / Lake Park Place
Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign, No Insurance CP Avenue/Owen Street
Warning Defective Headlight, Defective Brake Light S. Main Street/Keyes Street
Warning Improperly Attached License Plates N. Main Street/Pine Street
Citation Operating After Suspended Registration, Correction Notice Proof of Insurance N. Main Street/W. Madison Street
Vehicle Lockout W Tyranena Park Road
10/28/19
Citation Operate without Valid License, Warning Defective Brake light and Expired Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Citation Failure to Stop at Stop Sign Owen Street / N. CP Avenue
Assist EMS Water Street
15 Day Correction Expired Registration 89/Birch Street
Accident South Main/Unzhaven
Warning Failure to Maintain Mounted Stop Lamp 89/94E
Warning Improperly Attached License Plate, Illegal Rear Tint. Citation Operate Without a Valid License, Possession of THC, Possession Of Paraphernalia 89/CTHV
Warning Failure to Maintain Mounted Stop Lamp 89/CTHV
10/29/19
Alarm N Main Street
Citation No Proof of Insurance, Warning Speeding E. Lake Street / Ashland Drive
Assist EMS Water Street
Warning Speeding Grove/Connor Court
Account N Main Street
Fire Assist Plainview Terrace
Warning Expired Registration, Improper Registration, Fail To Display License Plate 89/94E
Warning Illegal Tint 89/94E
Warning Improper stop, Failure to Display License plate Enterprise/Lake Street
10/30/19
Warning Speeding E. Grant Street / N. Main Street
Warning Defective Head Lamp E. Tyranena Park Road / Cherokee Path
Alarm Oakbrook Drive
Warning Defective Headlamp, Failure to Maintain Registration Lamps CTHV/Maple Court
Citation Operate without a License, Warning Failure to Maintain Mounted Stop Lamp Cth V/Birch Street
Warning Tint Cth V/Birch Street
