10/24/19

Citation Operating While Suspended 3rd Offense S. Main Street / Catlin Drive

Vehicle Lock Out Mulberry Street

911 Hang Up Mulberry Street

Assist EMS Erinside Road

Mutual Aid JESO I-94 MM 258 WB

Mutual Aid WSP I-94 MM 260 EB

Warning Defective Headlight S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Warning Defective Registration Lamps N. Main Street/E. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Unreadable License Plates, No Seat Belt N. Main Street/E. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

15 Day Correction Notice Operating After Suspended Registration, Warning Left of Center, Defective Registration Lamps W. Madison Street/ Main Street

10/25/19

Assist EMS Lake Shore Drive

Warning Speeding W. Madison Street / W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Defective Head Lamp S. Main Street / Pinnacle Drive

Warning Defective Headlight E. Tyranena Park Road/Birch Street

Warning Expired Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Owen Street

Alarm E. Tyranena Park Road

Parking Citation # 3356 (S) Tamarack Drive

10/26/19

Citation Criminal Damage to Property S Main Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street / Woodland Beach Road

Assist EMS W. Madison Street

Assist EMS S. Oak Street

Assist EMS Mulberry Street

Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street

Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign S. Main Street/E. Lake Park Place

Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign Main Street/E. Lake Street

10/27/19

Citation Operating While Suspended 3rd offense, Warning Speeding S. Main Street / Woodland Beach Road

Warning Speeding W. Madison Street / W. Tyranena Park Road

Hit and Run W. Lake Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street / Phillips Lane

Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign, Citation No Valid License S. Main Street / Lake Park Place

Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign, No Insurance CP Avenue/Owen Street

Warning Defective Headlight, Defective Brake Light S. Main Street/Keyes Street

Warning Improperly Attached License Plates N. Main Street/Pine Street

Citation Operating After Suspended Registration, Correction Notice Proof of Insurance N. Main Street/W. Madison Street

Vehicle Lockout W Tyranena Park Road

10/28/19

Citation Operate without Valid License, Warning Defective Brake light and Expired Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Citation Failure to Stop at Stop Sign Owen Street / N. CP Avenue

Assist EMS Water Street

15 Day Correction Expired Registration 89/Birch Street

Accident South Main/Unzhaven

Warning Failure to Maintain Mounted Stop Lamp 89/94E

Warning Improperly Attached License Plate, Illegal Rear Tint. Citation Operate Without a Valid License, Possession of THC, Possession Of Paraphernalia 89/CTHV

Warning Failure to Maintain Mounted Stop Lamp 89/CTHV

10/29/19

Alarm N Main Street

Citation No Proof of Insurance, Warning Speeding E. Lake Street / Ashland Drive

Assist EMS Water Street

Warning Speeding Grove/Connor Court

Account N Main Street

Fire Assist Plainview Terrace

Warning Expired Registration, Improper Registration, Fail To Display License Plate 89/94E

Warning Illegal Tint 89/94E

Warning Improper stop, Failure to Display License plate Enterprise/Lake Street

10/30/19

Warning Speeding E. Grant Street / N. Main Street

Warning Defective Head Lamp E. Tyranena Park Road / Cherokee Path

Alarm Oakbrook Drive

Warning Defective Headlamp, Failure to Maintain Registration Lamps CTHV/Maple Court

Citation Operate without a License, Warning Failure to Maintain Mounted Stop Lamp Cth V/Birch Street

Warning Tint Cth V/Birch Street

