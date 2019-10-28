There will be a foster parent information session hosted by Jefferson County Human Services Thursday, Nov. 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Comfort Suites, 725 Paradise Ln, Johnson Creek.
Jefferson County Human Services is partnering with the Jefferson County Foster Care coordinator to host this first ever event.
"We’d like to spread the word to our community that Jefferson County Needs foster parents," said Brittany Krumbeck, child protective services ongoing case manager. "We want to give information, dispel common myths, and answer questions for those who may want to learn more or have interest in getting licensed as a foster parent"
There is always a need for more local foster homes and foster parents can come from all income levels and family types.
For more information call 920-674-8119.
