Thursday has been proclaimed Wisconsin Craft Brewery Day by Governor Tony Evers. The purpose of the day is to celebrate the positive impacts craft brewery development projects bring to local communities.
To celebrate Tyranena Brewing Company, will hold a free showing of “For the Love of Craft,” a documentary short produced by the Brewers Association, Studio C3 and Charlie Papazian that peels back the label of what it means to be a craft brewer and reveals the true heart of craft by introducing the people behind it. The film will be shown Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. in the Tasting Room and on the outdoor screen of the Beer Garden. Tyranena will donate $1 for every pint sold to the Wisconsin Brewers Guild, which supports craft brewers throughout the state.
“Craft Breweries around the State have made an amazing positive impact on our communities,” said Melissa Hunt, WEDC Regional Economic Development Director. “The community and economic development impact ranges from increased physical tax base in properties, the job creation and supply chain impact from grocery stores to delivery drivers, and the community place impact of having a gathering place in a tap room.”
