A Monona man is facing his second felony possession of THC charge after Lake Mills Police found 25.33 grams of marijuana in his backpack.
Anthony Beckam, 36, will make his initial appearance in court Nov. 11 on the single charge.
According to a criminal complaint, on April 20, Beckam was in a vehicle traveling on West Tyranena Park Road, which was pulled over by Lake Mills Police.
The officer indicated in the complaint the vehicle smelled like marijuana. Beckam had a backpack where the officer located the marijuana in a mason jar. Beckam admitted to police it was his.
If convicted Beckam could face up to three years and six months in jail and a $10,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.