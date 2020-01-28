HUSTISFORD — Four straight pins highlighted Lake Mills' 42-18 victory over Hustisford Monday at Hustisford High School.
The L-Cats got four consecutive pins from the 138-pound match to the 160. Cole Flood got a second-period pin at 138 pounds and Victor Tanev followed it up with a first-period pin at 145 pounds.
At 152 pounds, Bucholtz earned a first-period pin and at 160 pounds Caleb Quest also earned a first-period pin.
Lake Mills will wrestle in Marshall Friday at 6 p.m.
Lake Mills 40, Belleville/New Glarus 31
Of the five matches wrestled, Lake Mills won two weight classes on its way to earning a 40-31 victory over Belleville/New Glarus in a Capitol Conference wrestling dual on Friday night.
The Lake Mills L-Cats picked up five forfeits and gave up three forfeits in the victory. Both teams turned in forfeits in the 106-pound weight class.
Charlie Cassady pinned Belleville/New Glarus 170-pounder Patrick Samon in 28 seconds and Victor Tanev earned a 9-1 victory by major decision to win his 145-pound match.
Monroe Invitational
MONROE — Charlie Cassady won two 170-pounder matches before getting pinned in 24 seconds during the championship match at the Monroe Invitational to lead the Lake Mills L-Cats in scoring during their 10th-place finish on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Cassady scored 18 of the team's 28 points at the 11-team invitational.
Monroe scored 191 points to take first place and Whitewater finished in second place with 173.5 points.
Caleb Quest pinned Clinton 160-pounder Cody Sullivan at 1:29 to win his second match. He was defeated in his next two, but he was the only place-winner in the invitational for the L-Cats. Quest took sixth place.
MONROE INVITATIONAL
Team scores — 1, Monore, 191; 2, Whitewater, 173.5; 3, Belmont/Platteville, 167; 4, Oregon, 165.5; 5, Darlington/Blackhawk, 140.5; 6, Cuba City/Southwestern, 114; 7, Orfordville-Parkview, 113; 8, Beloit Memorial, 101.5; 9, Big Foot/Williams Bay, 53; 10, Lake Mills, 28; 11 Clinton, 24.
106 pounds — 1, Dubach, Mon.; 4, Tomomitsu, WW. 113 — 1, Voegeli, Mon.; 4, Hammond, WW. 120 — 1, Gilberston, BP; 4, Porcaro, 4. 126 — 1, Schuh, Mon.; 4, Gamble, WW. 132 — 1, Burbach, BP; 2, DePorter, WW. 138 — 1, Schliem, Ore.; 4, Salmieri, WW. 145 — 1, Heiser, Ore.; 3, DuClos, WW. 152 — 1, Brown, OP; 4, Cushman, WW. 160 — 1, Rielly, Mon.; 2, Friend, WW; 6, Quest, LM. 170 — 1, Milz, DB; 2, Cassady, LM; 4, Isbell, WW. 182 — 1, Witt, Mon.; 5, Leibbrand, WW. 195 — 1, Schaefer, BP; 3, Monday, WW. 220 — 1, Garcia, CCS; 6, Heussner, WW. 285 — 1, Minder, Mon.
