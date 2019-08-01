7/18/19

Warning Defective Head Lamp W. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street

Found Property Water Street

Warning Expired Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Citation Fail to Fasten Seatbelt, Warning Expired Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Cherokee Path

Citation Underage Drinking x 4 Sandy Beach Road

Warning Speeding Pinnacle Drive

Warning Improper Registration of Auto N. Main Street/W. Prospect Street

Warning Expired Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Speeding N. Main Street/W. Prospect Street

Warning Left of Center Woodland Beach Road

Citation Operating After Suspension, Warning Defective High Mounted Stop Lamp E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

7/19/19

Assist EMS Mulberry Street

Warning Speeding Sandy Beach Road / S. Main Street

All Other Suicidal Subject Hwy B/V (East)

15 Day Notice Expired Registration CTHV/89

Warning Fail to Obey Stop Sign E. Lake/Madison

Underage Drinking x 5 Sandy Beach Road

Warning Fail to Obey Stop Sign Mulberry/CTH v

7/20/19

All other suicidal subject S. Main Street

Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Substantial Battery, Strangulation Dodge Court

Mutual Aid Fort Atkinson PD S. Main Street

Warning Speeding Hwy V/Topeka Drive

Theft Cherokee Path

All other Check Welfare Plainview Terrace

7/21/19

Warning Defective Headlamp CTH V/Cherokee Path

911 hang up Oakbrook Drive

Mutual Aid — JESO Highland Road

Vehicle Lock Out E. Prospect Street

Vehicle Lock Out E. Lake Street

Warning Fail To Stop at Stop Sign Pinnacle/Lake Park Place

Warning Improper Plates/Illegal Rear Window Tint Hwy 89

Warning Cracked Windshield Hwy 89/Grant Street

Warning Fail To Stop at Stop Sign CTH V/Mulberry

All Other Disorderly Conduct Brewster Drive

Citation Operate After Suspension, Warning Defective Headlamp CTH V/Birch Street

Warning Cracked Rim Pine/Linden

7/22/19

Found Property Industrial Drive

Accident W. Tyranena Park Road

Assist EMS Tamarack Drive

Theft S. Ferry Drive

911 hang up E. Lake Street

Assist EMS Tamarack Drive

7/23/19

Accident W. Tyranena Park Road

Vehicle Lock Out E. Lake Street

Assist EMS Lilac Lane

Assist EMS O’Neil Street

Citation Operating After Suspension, Warning Fail to Display Front License Plate Pinnacle/89

7/24/19

OWI, Hit & Run S. Washington & Water Street

Accident Enterprise Drive

Hi and Run E. Lake & Enterprise Drive

911 hang up W. Madison Street

Accident S. Main Street

Accident Fremont Street

Hit and Run Woodland Beach Road

