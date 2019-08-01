7/18/19
Warning Defective Head Lamp W. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street
Found Property Water Street
Warning Expired Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Citation Fail to Fasten Seatbelt, Warning Expired Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Cherokee Path
Citation Underage Drinking x 4 Sandy Beach Road
Warning Speeding Pinnacle Drive
Warning Improper Registration of Auto N. Main Street/W. Prospect Street
Warning Expired Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Speeding N. Main Street/W. Prospect Street
Warning Left of Center Woodland Beach Road
Citation Operating After Suspension, Warning Defective High Mounted Stop Lamp E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street
7/19/19
Assist EMS Mulberry Street
Warning Speeding Sandy Beach Road / S. Main Street
All Other Suicidal Subject Hwy B/V (East)
15 Day Notice Expired Registration CTHV/89
Warning Fail to Obey Stop Sign E. Lake/Madison
Underage Drinking x 5 Sandy Beach Road
Warning Fail to Obey Stop Sign Mulberry/CTH v
7/20/19
All other suicidal subject S. Main Street
Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Substantial Battery, Strangulation Dodge Court
Mutual Aid Fort Atkinson PD S. Main Street
Warning Speeding Hwy V/Topeka Drive
Theft Cherokee Path
All other Check Welfare Plainview Terrace
7/21/19
Warning Defective Headlamp CTH V/Cherokee Path
911 hang up Oakbrook Drive
Mutual Aid — JESO Highland Road
Vehicle Lock Out E. Prospect Street
Vehicle Lock Out E. Lake Street
Warning Fail To Stop at Stop Sign Pinnacle/Lake Park Place
Warning Improper Plates/Illegal Rear Window Tint Hwy 89
Warning Cracked Windshield Hwy 89/Grant Street
Warning Fail To Stop at Stop Sign CTH V/Mulberry
All Other Disorderly Conduct Brewster Drive
Citation Operate After Suspension, Warning Defective Headlamp CTH V/Birch Street
Warning Cracked Rim Pine/Linden
7/22/19
Found Property Industrial Drive
Accident W. Tyranena Park Road
Assist EMS Tamarack Drive
Theft S. Ferry Drive
911 hang up E. Lake Street
Assist EMS Tamarack Drive
7/23/19
Accident W. Tyranena Park Road
Vehicle Lock Out E. Lake Street
Assist EMS Lilac Lane
Assist EMS O’Neil Street
Citation Operating After Suspension, Warning Fail to Display Front License Plate Pinnacle/89
7/24/19
OWI, Hit & Run S. Washington & Water Street
Accident Enterprise Drive
Hi and Run E. Lake & Enterprise Drive
911 hang up W. Madison Street
Accident S. Main Street
Accident Fremont Street
Hit and Run Woodland Beach Road
