The Lake Mills Plan Commission will consider a proposed project plan for the creation of Tax Incremental District No. 8 to include the historic downtown area, Commons Park and the former Sentry Foods property, among others at a public hearing March 24 at 7 p.m.
According to a report from Mead & Hunt available on the City of Lake Mills website, “The TID’s location, in the heart of the community and just minutes from I-94, make it an attractive location for residents, businesses and visitors seeking an accessible location in Jefferson County. However, the challenges of redevelopment can make the initial steps toward revitalization difficult without TIF (tax incremental financing) assistance.”
“We were looking at trying to get as much population in the downtown area as possible,” said Steve Wilke, city manager. “Things like this feed into the downtown business and take advantage of the public structures.”
Properties in the downtown area will have a better use of public infrastructure like street improvements, sidewalks, sewer, water and electrical systems and bring in more tax dollars.
“We were trying to look at would something like this look unusual in Lake Mills,” he said of the five-story building in the rendering.”
The Tax Incremental Law gives cities and villages the authority to designate a specific area within its boundaries as a Tax Incremental Financing District and requires them to prepare a plan to develop or redevelop the district. Lake Mills already has several of these districts, which have spurred development and business in the city.
The law assumes all governmental units that tax properties within the district will eventually benefit from the increased value generated. The municipality that created the district is allowed to retain the increased taxes generated during the existence of the district to pay for the costs of the public improvements.
The purpose of the TID would be to increase the viability of the area and its appeal to residents and visitors alike. Enhancement of the image of this area, in conjunction with land use improvements, will enable the city to compete for new commercial activity, employment opportunities and new residential housing. The purpose of TID No. 8 is to kick-start development on underutilized properties.
The TID provides a financing vehicle for the city to stimulate private reinvestment, redevelop this area into higher and better land uses, remediate environmental concerns and upgrade this highly visible area of the community. Without these tools and public improvements, it is unlikely that significant improvement to this area will occur, the report says.
The report indicates the TID will be “developer-led pay-as-you-go.” It also says it will be critical for the city to require all new development and redevelopment to adhere to the Traditional Neighborhood Development pattern, scale and style of development consistent in the area.
TID No. 8 is a blighted TID, meaning it looks at the properties in the district to see what improvements need to be made. Blight an administrative term in a TID not a legal term.
“Every single one of the buildings downtown could be blighted,” Wilke said based on either lot size, it doesn’t meet current building codes, it’s in need of new windows, has old electrical connections, or for many other reasons.
“There are a whole ton of TID administrative reasons for a blight.”
Wilke said the Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce has asked the city three different times to make the downtown area a TID. He said in many cases it’s easier to get a loan when a building is in a TID, because there are other funds available.
As for the area now occupied by the former Sentry Foods building at 105 S. Madison St., renderings in the report show redevelopment concepts including a multi-family residence above commercial/office space five stories high on Lake Street, across from Commons Park. The building could have lower multi-family garage access. Behind that building on Water Street the rendering shows single-unit townhomes, three stories high. Another building along Madison Street includes single or multi-use town homes, four stories high is shown. The renderings also show parking in the area.
The five-story building on E. Lake Street, according to the rendering, could stand 44 feet tall. The Fargo Block downtown stands at 30 feet by comparison.
The Sentry Foods property is owned by Gundlach Properties LLC., the same developer who owns the property where the Lake Mills Market stands. Plans to develop that property have not yet come before the Lake Mills Plan Commission or City Council.
None of these proposed improvements have gone before the Lake Mills Plan Commission or City Council at this point. Interested residents should plan to speak at the public hearing.
“When you are at a beginning point of a project there is a lot of discussion about what can be done, but it changes,” Wilke said. “This information is part of the process, it will change on a daily basis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.