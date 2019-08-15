The person involved in a crash Friday morning on Interstate 94 near Lake Mills has died.
Amber Levenhagen, 25, a reporter for Unified Newspaper Group was fatally injured in the multi-vehicle crash near mile marker 258. According to the Unified Newspaper Group, she was returning home to Madison from Oconomowoc at the time of the crash.
Levenhagen joined Unified Newspaper Group in October 2016 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
“To her colleagues, she was a newsroom leader who held herself and others to high standards and did so with grace and good humor. She viewed it as her personal responsibility to ensure the quality of our newspapers,” the newspaper wrote.
She was recently promoted to covering city government for the newspaper group and was excelling at the work, her colleagues wrote.
Levenhagen was named a Future Headliner by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association in 2018, one of five reporters under the age of 30 across the state chosen as an emerging leader in the industry.
State Patrol Sgt. Matt Noah told Unified Newspaper Group Levenhagen struck a truck in front of her at high speed as traffic slowed for a crash and that the investigation was still open Monday morning.
Levenhagen donated her organs, which will help up to 75 people.
A memorial service is not yet set
