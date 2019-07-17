If you are not a member of the farming community and wondering if Farm Technology Days is something for you, it is! The three-day outdoor event has something for everyone! Yes, there’s the daily field demos with the latest and greatest equipment, heck there’s even vintage equipment that will be demoed daily. Despite the large equipment, there’s fun for the whole family!
There is the Future Generations Area offering a wide variety of indoor and outdoor exhibits, including many hands-on activities for the kids. A few activities include Bridges Library System, Ag in the Classroom, Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers, Wisconsin Farmers Union and many more.
There will be a large Rural Event Center (REC) that will have live music and entertainment as well as many local vendors featuring their unique products. A few handmade products include handwoven rugs, oil paintings, hand painted wooden signs, caricature drawings and more. There will also be several speakers taking the stage in the REC as well. A few speakers include Jones Dairy Farm Chef, Shaun Edwards, the Sinnissippi Solar Project, Consumer Protection Division, the Honey Queen and Alice in Dairyland.
Be sure to check out Innovation Square which will highlight the history of Jefferson County and its agricultural development. Guided and supported by several local historical societies and museums, along with local historians, and experts on Jefferson County archaeology, we’ll include information and exhibits that show how agriculture in Jefferson County has progressed from 600 AD Native American agriculture to the foundation of America’s Dairyland to today’s progressive farms and innovative companies.
There will be plenty of delicious food available! The menu includes some local favorites such as Emil’s Pizza, Johnsonville brats and Jones Dairy Farm pork products. For dessert there will be ice cream sundaes featuring Mullen’s Ice Cream and famous Pine Cone cream puffs! There will be four different flavors of cream puffs, including original, raspberry, maple and Bavarian cream. Each day they will feature a different flavor of Johnsonville brats and creams puffs!
There’s a very special event happening Wednesday afternoon from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. There will be a ‘Taste of Jefferson County BLOCK PARTY’ featuring local favorites including beer, wine, chocolate milk and more! Then get ready to toast Wisconsin Agriculture and the farmers who steward it, led by Charlie Berens, the comedian and creator of the wildly successful online series, The Manitowoc Minute.
Tickets are $15 to sample beer, wine and food and ID will be required at the door. For those under 21 or not wishing to sample beverages, tickets are available for $5 to sample food-only and still see Charlie Berens take the stage beginning at 5:30 pm.
This year’s show is hosted by Walter Grain Farms of Jefferson County at W5340 French Road, Johnson Creek. The show will be open Tuesday, July 23 to Thursday, July 25th from 9 AM to 4 PM with extended show hours until 7 pm on Wednesday. General admission is $8 at the gate with reduced admission of $5 after 3 pm on Wednesday only.
To learn more about Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, please visit our website at http://www.wifarmtechnologydays.com/jefferson/
