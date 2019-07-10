The Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education approved the hiring of a new assistant principal and athletic director at a meeting July 8.
The board approved a professional staff contract with Stephen Considine for the 2019-20 school year.
The board also approved the professional staff resignation of Mary DeGiacomo, physical therapist.
The board approved budget adjustments explained by Wendy Brockert, director of business services, for the 2018-19 school year.
“We still have expenses coming in for the 2018-19 school year,” she said. “We also received additional funds from open enrollment and funding from e-rate and Medicaid payments.”
The district had unexpected expenses involving the wide area fiber optic project, which was approved last month after a grant came through for the project.
The school district’s annual meeting will be July 22 at 7 p.m. to explain the 2019-20 preliminary budget.
Youth basketball coaches spoke during public comment at the meeting asking the board to wave rental fees for the youth feeder programs in the district, specifically basketball.
Jim Bender of the Lake Mills Youth Basketball Club said, the youth coaches want to collaborate as much as possible with the middle and high school coaches and get into the gym as often as possible.
Currently the coaches say they are charged a rental fee to use the gym, which isn’t the norm in other city’s they said during the meeting.
“We want to start the conversation because we’ve taken some big steps forward,” Bender said.
Ryan Benisch, a varsity assistant coach said, “Don’t charge youth feeder programs. Don’t charge volunteer coaches and teachers. We are asking for a streamlined scheduling process and a collaborative effort.”
Benisch called for a facility usage plan to give student athletes as much access as possible.
Chad Hayes, youth coach and athletic director in the Johnson Creek School District said, “I feel like right now in our district we have kids who are ready to get in the gym to improve their skills.”
“The cost is a small percentage or the revenue you take in annually,” commented John Litcher. “The young people deserve that opportunity at the least possible cost.”
In other business the board:
— Approved the 2019-20 employee handbook
— Approved student academic standards for the 2019-20 school year.
— Approved donations from the Tyranena Ladies Club of $150 for the Lake Mills Elementary School garden and $350 for the Lake Mills Elementary School’s Cultural Diversity Club.
— Approved a consent agenda.
