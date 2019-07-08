Weigh in on plan
Dear Editor,
As a Jefferson County and Lake Mills resident, what’s important to you and your family?
Please join me in weighing in on plans for the next decade (and likely, beyond), regarding growth, resources, and life as we know it in Jefferson County.
Now is the time for us as taxpayers to attend one of the information meetings on the County’s Comprehensive Plan and the Agricultural Preservation and Land Use Plan, and also take a survey on what’s important to us.
The topics covered in these plans include community facilities; land use; transportation; housing; economic development; agricultural, natural, and cultural resources; and intergovernmental cooperation.
The final public meetings on the plans is Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Lake Mills Municipal Building. In addition to a presentation of the overall planning process and intent of the plans, discussion and question and answer will follow the presentation.
Have you filled out the survey yet? It’s due Friday, July 19. The link to the survey is available at www.jeffersoncountywi.gov/index.php
It’s important for us as citizens to be actively engaged in the planning process, since decisions made at the county level will impact our families and our communities, and potentially future generations as well.
If we do not share our ideas, concerns, and questions, we risk sending the message to our county leaders that we do not care about what happens in and around Lake Mills, and elsewhere in our county.
Thank you for making time to provide your input. Please encourage others you know to do the same. Together, we will make a difference and help shape the future of our communities.
Anita J. Martin
Lake Mills
