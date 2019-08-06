Carol Menzel, 86, of Lake Mills, died unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
She was born May 4, 1933 to George and Jeanette Yahn of Lake Mills, Carol graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1951. She married Charles Menzel on May 7, 1955 in Lake Mills. He preceded her in death in 2007.
Carol was employed at the shoe factory and egg farm before retiring from APV Crepaco.
She enjoyed music, spending time with her dog, sitting outside and going gambling (cha-ching).
She is survived by her daughters Kim (Wayne) Staff, Joni (Danny) Gerber and Jana Menzel, all of Lake Mills; her grandchildren Dan (Kendra) Gerber, Amber Gerber, Jenny Gerber (Eric Hosig), Katlin Staff (Mitch Theder) and Courtney Staff; great grandson Bennett Gerber; nephew Jim Yahn and his daughter Ashley (Nate) Karraker; her dog, Cinnamon; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and two brothers.
Services will be held Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills at 11 a.m. Visitation at the funeral home will begin at 10 a.m. until time of service.
