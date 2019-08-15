Cooke, Dorn take over soccer programs
Tony Cooke will replace Sam Fahsel as the head soccer coach of the Lake Mills L-Cats this fall.
Eric Dorn has been named as the replacement for Pastor Clark Schultz as the head coach of the Lakeside boys soccer team.
Lake Mills finished in sixth place out of 10 teams in the Capitol Conference last year. Lakeside finished in fourth place.
The L-Cats will open their season at home against Jefferson at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, August 27. The Warriors start their season on the road against Wisconsin Lutheran on Tuesday, August 27, at 6:30 p.m.
The first day for practice is August 19.
Heckmann competes in WSGA Championship
Former Lakeside Lutheran athlete Lukas Heckmann opened the second day of the three-day Wisconsin State Golf Association Junior Championship in a tie for 13th place at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club.
Heckmann, a Middleton resident committed to golf at University of New Orleans, was two-over par and chasing looking up the leaderboard at Drake Wilcox of Sheboygan who fired a four-under 68 on Monday.
First practice dates approach
Girls golf begins practice August 12 and the earliest meet August 15.
Girls tennis can start practice August 13 and compete in their first meet August 17.
Cross country opens practice August 19 and the first meet can be August 27.
Girls volleyball begins practice August 19 with the earliest competition August 27.
