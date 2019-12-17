A 29-year-old former deputy in the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was charged with one count of felony burglary Tuesday.
Janelle Gericke was employed at the sheriff’s office from February 2016 to July 3, 2019 when she was terminated, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The Sheriff’s Office began a criminal investigation into the burglary but when its own employee emerged as a suspect, the investigation was handed over to the State of Wisconsin Department of Justice, specifically the Division of Criminal Investigation’s Public Integrity Unit, according to the release.
Evidence showed Gericke attempted to gain access to a house without consent, the release said.
The criminal complaint against Gericke says these attempts to gain access to homes “occurred while the homeowners were attending the funeral of a family member. In such instances, the deceased person’s online obituary listed the homeowners as surviving relatives along with the date and time of funeral services. If confronted, Gericke would explain that she was there to complete a transaction arising from Facebook.”
The Sheriff’s Office said in the release Sheriff Paul Milbrath assures the public that the values, integrity and standards that the Sheriff’s Office has always represented will continue to be upheld.
“The Sheriff’s Office refuses to let events like this define itself and call into question the goodness of the people who work so hard every day to serve this community with honor and pride.”
He continued by saying, “The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office apologizes to the people they serve for the embarrassment and mistrust that this individual may have caused.”
The Sheriff’s Office declined to comment further at the request of the DOJ.
Gericke is scheduled for an initial appearance in Jefferson County Circuit Court Dec. 30 at 1:15 p.m.
