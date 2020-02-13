The Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education has narrowed the search to two candidates for the next Lake Mills School District administrator at a special board meeting Feb. 12. The finalists are Tonya Olson, who has held roles as a principal and district administrator and Timothy Schigur, former Milton School District Administrator.
Olson has a bachelor's degree from Concordia College in elementary education and master's degrees in reading and administration from Concordia University and a PhD from Edgewood College in Educational Leadership.
Olson has been an elementary school teacher, reading teacher, principal at Beaver Dam Elementary School and district administrator for six years at the Waupun Area School District.
Schigur has a bachelor's degree from Marquette University, master's from Cardinal Stritch University and Doctor of Education Degree from Edgewood College in educational leadership.
Schigur has been a teacher of geography and social studies, principal at St. Francis Xavier in the Diocese of Madison, principal at Milton Middle School and district administrator for six years at the School District of Milton.
The finalists will be interviewed by various district groups on Wednesday, Feb. 19 and a final selection will be made after that. The new administrator will start work July 1 following Pamela Streich's retirement.
