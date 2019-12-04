Out in the country next to the little white church and I-94 sits a historic barn known for its colorful paintings. In recent months the barn has received a new look some Lake Mills residents will recognize.
The mural that greeted visitors to the Greenwoods State Bank drive through in the 1990s now has a new life on a red barn on Cemetery Road. Rod Null his wife Beth and their family have lived on the property for about 25 years and there has always been a mural on the barn in that time.
“It was how I would tell people where I lived,” Null said. “The barn with the mural on it next to the interstate.”
The mural at Greenwoods, now hanging on the barn on Cemetery Road, features endangered species of the world and was painted by a Lake Mills Middle High School summer art classes in 1992.
Retired High School Principal Boyd Forest told the Leader, Don Krug a former Prospect Elementary School art teacher was involved. Krug taught in Lake Mills for several years before moving on to Ohio State and eventually teaching at the University of British Columbia in Canada.
The mural that was on the barn, also painted by students, was starting to fade. That’s when Null noticed the mural that used to be in the Greenwoods State Band drive through downtown was sitting behind Tyranena Brewery.
Tyranena purchased the building several years ago and took down the mural, since then it had been sitting behind the brewery.
The students who painted the mural were listed in the Leader as: Jennifer Dierksmeier, Sarah Rudey, Jennifer and Jessie Heinz, Rachael Wollin, Lindsey and Tiffany Lees, Abby Lisius, Stacie Happel, Joanne Lanis, Shawn Monroe, Ben Sikhart, Dan Reynolds, Ron Delvis, Ginna Cadd, Elizabeth Shropshire, Joe Shropshire, Charlie Wickliffe, Ryan Hornickel, Cy Amundson, Bill Newhouse and Heather Cromey.
The artwork was presented to the bank for their support of youth art projects.
“So many people would stop and take pictures,” Null said of the mural on the barn. “They would sit and do art. It was amazing.”
Null’s son-in-law put up the new mural this fall.
Null says he’s hoping people will stop and photograph and draw the mural and the barn again.
“Everybody knows the barn with the mural.”
