Moose Lodge 830 in Watertown will offer a free meal to those who are alone or are in need of a Thanksgiving Day dinner.
New this year will be limited seating for in-house dining from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Reservations are suggested.
Carryouts or delivery will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pre-orders will be accepted through Nov. 22.
To request a meal, call Linda at 920-988-3579 or the Watertown Moose Lodge at 920-261-6458.
