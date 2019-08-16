The Madison Area Technical College Fort Atkinson campus has announced the fall schedule for the Adult Basic Education Learning Center, 827 Banker Road, Room 139.
From Sept. 3-Dec. 17, the center will be open: Mondays and Wednesdays from 4-8 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. and 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
The Center will be closed Nov. 28-30, in observance of Thanksgiving, and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 2.
Individuals who want to begin the process of earning a high school credential are required to attend a pretest intake informational session. The first fall Pre-test orientation event will take place Monday, Sept. 16 from 5:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m., with twice-monthly orientation sessions available through December.
Register for the sessions at madisoncollege.edu/ged-hsed-testing or call 920-568-7200 and press one.
Students who attend the sessions are advised about options for completing their high school education.
There is no cost to attend the Learning Center, but a valid state or government issued photo I.D. is required.
