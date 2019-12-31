JEFFERSON — Janelle J. Gericke reported to the Jefferson County Jail for booking after her initial appearance in circuit court Monday afternoon — the same jail at which she worked as a deputy just a few months ago.
In Jefferson County Circuit Court Monday, Judge Bennett Brantmeier set a $10,000 signature bond for Gericke with the condition that she not have contact with any victims or witnesses in the case.
Gericke, 29, has been charged with one count of felony burglary, which carries a maximum sentence of 12 years and six months imprisonment and a $25,000 fine.
She was a deputy in the jail division of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office from 2016 to July of this year, when her job was terminated after her potential involvement in a burglary was discovered by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Gericke — a Jefferson resident — has been charged with only one count, but the criminal complaint describes seven instances in which she was seen in person or on surveillance video outside of people’s homes. Her targets included people she knew to be at the funeral of loved ones, co-workers, acquaintances and even one person she knew to be dead, according to the complaint.
Although it appears she didn’t take anything from the houses she was in — the complaint lists an expired checkbook as the only item reported missing— Gericke was caught inside the home of a family who had just returned from their child’s funeral and on a security camera outside the home of a co-worker who was out of town.
The sheriff’s office began a criminal investigation into the crimes Feb. 24, 2018, according to the complaint. That is when Deputy Jeremy Franke responded to a report of a Watertown burglary at the home of an 82-year-old man.
More than a year — and several homes later — a pregnant Gericke was recognized on security footage by sheriff’s deputies and the investigation was handed over to the State of Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation.
The DOJ investigation tied Gericke to several of the homes through video, fingerprints, surveillance and eyewitness identification, according to the complaint.
In a statement, Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath apologized for the “embarrassment and mistrust” Gericke has caused the department and community.
The sheriff’s office, he said, “refuses to let events like this define itself and call into question the goodness of the people who work so hard every day to serve this community with honor and pride.”
In court Monday, Gericke sat on the opposite side of the criminal justice system from where she was just a few months ago.
After waiving her right to a preliminary hearing, Brantmeier asked Gericke a series of questions, to which she quietly responded in a weak voice, “yes, your honor.”
Defense attorney Michael C. Witt and Assistant Attorney General Adrienne E. Blais agreed to set an arraignment out a few months as the two sides work toward a resolution.
Gericke’s next court appearance will be that arraignment, which is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at 2:30 p.m.
