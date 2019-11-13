The Lake Mills Town Board approved its 2020 budget and tax levy Nov. 12 during a special meeting.
Total revenues and expenditures for the town are $1,027,076.83, down 2.69% from 2019. The balanced budget shows a majority of expenditures going to public safety $333,394.63,
public works $ 365,591.20 and debt payment $150,000.
The general property tax levy is $390,099. The 2020 highway expenditure was set at $161,000.
“Engine one has been delivered and is in service,” said Supervisor Dave Schroeder of the new Cambridge Fire District truck.
The board approved the warranty work with Wolf Paving to regrade the shoulder on Airport Road. The work could be completed in the next several weeks if the weather warms up.
“I think you guys need to do a better job on the finishing,” said Chairperson Hope Oostdik. “We need to make sure those shoulders are tight especially by those hills.”
“We will be drafting a check and mailing it out,” she said.
The town needs election officials for 2020.
“Next year is a big year for elections,” said Robin Untz, town clerk. “If anyone is interested in being an election official we would be happy to take them on.”
