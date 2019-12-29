Winter is a time of deep silence—a drawing inward. Waning light, cold air catching in your lungs, lakes freezing over, and rain which becomes snow are all hallmarks of this drawing away from the surface. This season is necessary for nature to rejuvenate and prepare for the surge of growth which inevitably lies ahead.
What if we did the same? What if we used winter to snuggle in and ask ourselves what would support our inner most selves? What if we approached ourselves with gentle, inquisitive reflection instead of seeking activities which distract and numb us from the weather outside? In our society, early January and the New Year is a time of frantic beginnings and grand plans which, quite honestly, may stay intact until the end of the month, perhaps even into February. For the ancient Taoists, who watched the rhythms of nature, Spring would be the time to set plans into motion. Winter was for reflection. For them, winter was associated with the element of water. Why? Perhaps that association was drawn because water goes through such a significant transformation in winter…. In their worldview, water was also linked to the emotion of fear. Fear in all of its wide variations from concern, worry and discomfort to dread and terror. Here’s an interesting exercise:
This winter find a time when it’s conducive to reflection and think about some change you’d like to make. Ask yourself, “What am I afraid of?” See what bubbles up. Don’t judge, criticize or squish whatever lifts its head and blinks at you. Just wait and be with it. Say to yourself, “Hmmm…can you tell me more about that?” Keep digging. What is really coming up? After all, it’s much more effective to make a plan when you’re actually addressing what’s the underlying issue. And quite honestly, it probably will be layers of fears or concerns—like the bottom of Rock Lake. You might find yourself on the sandy bottom, or pushing through a tangle of chara (a lake plant), or sinking into the mud of Korth Bay. It’s an exploration only you can take—a discovery which only makes sense to you.
Winter is a time to go inwards.
