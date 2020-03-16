Sunday night the Lake Mills Area School District announced it would be closed effective immediately due to the coronavirus outbreak.
On Friday the district announced it would close Wednesday to allow students to gather belongings and check out technology to aid in virtual learning until school can reconvene.
“It is with a heavy heart that I announce that the Lake Mills Area School District will be closing all LMASD schools,” said District Administrator Pam Streich, in an email on Friday.
Schools will be closed through at least Monday, April 6, as directed by Gov. Tony Evers and the Jefferson County Health Department last week.
“Closing our schools is not a decision I made lightly, but keeping our kids, our educators, our families, and our communities safe is a top priority as we continue our work to respond to and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” Gov. Evers said.
The Lake Mills Recreation Department is also closed, and all activities canceled.
“We plan to offer quality virtual learning experiences meeting the guidelines of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction for our students starting Monday, March 30, 2020. The Lake Mills Area School District also will be planning learning experiences for those students without internet capabilities. We will be in communication with you about next steps,” Streich said.
Parents should continue to watch their email for more information from the Lake Mills Area School District in the coming days.
Citizen Advocates for Public Education is working with the district to help supply 30 internet hotspots to families who don’t have internet service.
“The school district already has plans for providing meals for students during this time,” said Sandy Whisler, CAPE president, in an email. “An immediate need is funding for 30 hotspots for families without internet service. The cost for these hotspots will be $5,000. You can help by donating to LMASD (Fund 21). On the FOR line, write Pandemic Resources. Checks can be mailed to or dropped off at the LMASD District Office, 120 E. Park Place.”
Families in Lake Mills can also be assisted with donations to the Lake Mills Food Pantry. Checks can be made out to the food pantry. Drop off items, especially paper towels, toilet paper, and cleaning supplies, in the large drop off bin behind St. Vincent DePaul, or during the Food Pantry Hours; Tuesdays, 8:30-10:30 a.m. and Thursdays, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Jefferson County declared a State of Emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday to facilitate the use of resources to protect the public from spread of the disease, while maintaining continuity of operations for the Jefferson County.
The county is working to inform the public with credible sources such as the Department of Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Non-essential county meetings will not take place, public access to the jail has been restricted and the Jefferson County Clerk’s office is working with local communities to ensure proper procedures to promote absentee ballots for the April 7 election. Also starting Monday, non-essential services including passports, DMV, DNR licenses and notary services were halted.
At this time there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County.
Chris Barron, executive director of population health and clinical services at Fort HealthCare in Fort Atkinson, told the Jefferson County Daily Union, Fort Memorial Hospital is able to test for the virus, but people should not rush to a doctor’s office unless there are symptoms.
“We have not had any positive tests. We are trying to be proactive in communicating,” Barron said.
He advises that people should do the same thing they might have done six months ago if they felt sick: If they went to a doctor then, they should continue to follow those same precautions.
“The wildcard is that if you have traveled to an area where this is common right now,” he said. “That’s what’s going to trigger whether the patient goes down a testing scenario.
“If it doesn’t fit that criteria, the odds are very low (you have the virus),” he said.
As of Monday morning, 34 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.
Local colleges and universities have also closed, sending students home from dorms around the state. Madison College is closed March 16-29. Students currently enrolled in classes will receive next steps regarding their specific
course from their faculty in the near future.
