Lake Mills has its share of spooky stories and buildings. To those willing to believe there might even be a few haunted houses and businesses around town, if you believe in that sort of thing, me I’m kind of a skeptic, but like any good reporter I like to do my research.
Walking up to what was once a house, photography studio, beauty salon and now a café and pub, The Hub definitely has a presence all its own on a seasonable October evening. Decorated for Halloween the business, located in a home built in 1905 overlooking Commons Park is beautifully decorated.
I have a fascination with local homes, architecture and the history of our fair town. Everyone with a bit of knowledge about Lake Mills has heard of the Fargos and the Greenwoods, but do you know the Engsbergs?
They were an influential family in Lake Mills around the turn of the century. William Engsberg was a doctor, his brother a druggist and their names appear numerous times in Dr. Roland Liebenow’s books about the history of Lake Mills. A Google search also reveals many descendants with the last name Engsberg still living in the area.
The house, built in 1905, some say is haunted, others might say it just creaks a bit. Located at 128 E. Madison Street, the three-story frame house was built by Dr. William Engsberg. He purchased the land in 1900 and built the home five years later. When Engsberg moved to a home on the lake his son Harold became its occupant. After Harold’s death it became rental property and then was purchased by Elsa Latsch, a tavern keeper. It was the home of Studio Victoria, Ooh La La Hair Design and now The Hub Café and Pub.
You will see a story on our front page this week, written by our partners at the Waunakee Tribune, about Paranormal of Wisconsin. The group was at The Hub, Oct. 19 to do an investigation for paranormal activity. The story includes what they found there.
I’ve always been a fan of the Halloween season, leaves falling, trick-or-treating and spooky tales so when I heard about Jonna Kay, psychic medium coming to the Hub last week it sounded like a fun experience. I bought my ticket.
I’ve only been at the The Hub, once before last week to buy a coffee, so my cousin Heather and I enjoyed a few appetizers and some wine before the event. Everything was very good, and I recommend giving it a try. If you enjoy fish tacos, they had some pretty good-looking ones heading to tables nearby all night. The décor of the old house turned business is as you would expect. It’s elegant and the old house is beautiful. The fireplace is gorgeous, but the company was even better. The Hub was busy, which is nice to see on a small-town Friday night.
It was fascinating to talk with Jonna Kay, whether you believe in psychic mediums or not, she knew things about the people in the room she had no reason to know. I had goosebumps on my arms as she did readings for people.
I had a reading too. I won’t write about what was said, but I will say I would consider doing it again down the road. Jonna Kay has a way of making you think about things in your life and examining yourself and attempting to become a better person is always a good thing.
I’m off to take Spiderman and Scooby-Doo trick or treating, until next time.
