Area fire departments did not wake up to a great gift Christmas Day.
More than a dozen departments responded to a commercial structure fire at 7:25 a.m. at the Highway D Business Development Center, N4525 Highway D, in Helenville after receiving calls reporting a large amount of smoke coming from the roof of the building.
Although departments were in the area throughout the afternoon, the fire was contained at approximately noon.
The center houses multiple businesses within it, including Jefferson Machine & Tool and Watts Wood Works Inc. It was not known by press time what businesses were affected or to what extent. It was also not immediately clear how the fire began or its origin.
According to officials, no injuries have been reported at this time.
Many local departments responded to the fire with many different pieces of equipment needed to combat the blaze. At least 14 different fire departments and other services responded to the scene with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office also responding, according to officials.
According to officials, the fire was upgraded to a third alarm level fire at 7:47 a.m. with fourth and fifth units being requested. The fire was finally put out at approximately 11:42 a.m., according to officials.
Equipment included engines from Rome, Sullivan, Lake Mills, Ixonia, Watertown, Palmyra, Fort Atkinson, Whitewater and Waterloo; trucks from Jefferson and Johnson Creek; Tankers from Sullivan, Fort Atkinson, Palmyra, Ixonia, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Dousman, Watertown and Whitewater; EMS from Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Western Lakes Fire District and Palmyra; Chiefs from Sullivan, Jefferson, Watertown and Whitewater; Special equipment included a rapid intervention team (RIT) from Johnson Creek and auxiliary fire unit (AUX) from North Prairie; a strike team task force from Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Division 106 in Waukesha was also requested.
More units may have responded, but this was not known by officials prior to press time. One witness saw a truck from New Berlin Fire Department.
According to fire officials, three sites were used to fill tankers with water to help put out the flames.
Tankers were still going towards the fire after the flame was finally put out around 11:45 a.m.
Helenville Fire was the lead agency during the blaze.
