Badger Chevrolet Buick, a division of Milwaukee-based Badger Truck & Automotive Group, Inc., has been awarded 2019 Business of the Year by the Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce. Each year, the Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce chooses one local business to be awarded as Business of the Year as a reflection of the business’ impact in the community, charitable giving, volunteerism and stewardship.
“This award is a direct representation of what we are striving to do in our community every day," said Brandon Drew, Badger Chevrolet Buick General Manager. "The changes we underwent this year have brought significant growth and development for our team, our dealership group and our local footprint. I encourage the folks living and working in Lake Mills and the surrounding area to visit us and experience a whole new level of customer service.”
Matthew Dierksmeier, partner, added, “The growth we have seen from the new management team at our Badger Chevrolet Buick location is unsurmountable. They are excited about the business opportunity we have in Lake Mills with the Chevrolet and Buick brands and stand ready to engage with the community in every opportunity they are given. We are truly proud of their success this year. This award is a reflection of the hard work they have put into changing the customer mindset of a stereotypical car dealership to being a partner in providing safe transportation, a partner in the community.”
The company has been the recipient of the Deloitte Wisconsin 75 award, 14 years running, which recognizes the 75 largest and most successful privately held companies for the impact they make on Wisconsin’s economic growth and for their involvement in our community. Badger Truck & Auto Group, established in 1965, is a second-generation, family-owned commercial truck dealership with locations throughout southeastern Wisconsin.
