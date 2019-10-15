Senior August Gresens continues to pursue a state qualifier in cross country after missing out last year by one place and 2.2 seconds out. Gresens finished in third place at the Koshkonong Klassic in Fort Atkinson after finishing the race in a time of 17:39 for the Lakeside Lutheran Warriors.
"He's just got to take care of what he can address," Lakeside coach Cam Ausen said. "He was battling a little bit of illness today and ran a season best today by my estimation. He didn't really ever mail it in even though the guy that he was chasing ended up getting the win. He's been putting together great workouts and the advice I've given him is that the training log does not lie, so he needs to keep working hard."
Milton senior Devin Woodcock won the meet in a time of 17:00. He closed on and beat Matthew Klumpyan of McFarland in the final 500 meters. Woodcock and Gresens spent most of the 5,000 meters jockeying for position.
Lakeside Lutheran took fourth place out of the four schools at the meet on the boys side with 85 points. Milton won with 36 points, McFarland followed with 40 points and Fort Atkinson had 73 points.
Sophomore Jonathan Abel (18:51) took 14th place and senior Ben Ertman (19:21) took 19th place.
"That was the first time Jon Abel broke 19 minutes in his career today, that was good for him," Ausen said. "Ben Ertman was under 20 minutes for the first time, so we're clicking into gear at a really good time.
"The standings may not be reflective of the progress we're making, but I'm proud of the effort that we made."
On the girls side, freshman Abigail Minning also took third place for Lakeside after finishing in a time of 20:58. Mya Hemling (22:06) was the 11th runner to cross the finish line.
"We were pretty solid on the girls side," Ausen said. "I was very pleased with how we ran on the girls side. Especially our front runner, Abigail Minning. She's always very patient and then always seems to have a very good final mile in her."
Four Warriors finished consecutively beginning with 14th-place runner Kristin Karas, who ran the race in a time of 22:21. Abbie DiGiovanni (22:22), Jada Gresens (22:46) and Grace Cody (22:48) followed Karas.
"Right now, it's a three-pack with them," Ausen said. "It was Mya Hemling pushing the pack today. She's been our No. 2 throughout the season after really being our No. 1 last year."
Lakeside Lutheran returns to racing at the Capitol Conference Meet in Poynette on Saturday, October 19 beginning at 10 a.m.
