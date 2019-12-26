By the time you read this I will be on my way to ring in the New Year in Nashville, Tennessee. I’ve never been to ‘Music City,’ so I’m pretty excited to be there to ring in the New Year, but what no one tells you about traveling when you have children and dogs is it’s a lot of work!
Just to leave on our road trip south I had to arrange for a house sitter for the dogs and more importantly a sitter for the kids. Thanks Grandma and Grandpa! What would we do without them?
You forget that children, even when they’re five and two, have schedules of their own to keep. They have to be at daycare at a certain time, have therapy and on this weird holiday week have two days of school, one shortened day, one day off, one day of 4K for my oldest and then other commitments the next day. Who knew a five year old could be so busy!
It will be nice to get away with my husband for a few days to experience the country. We are looking forward to seeing the sights and taking our time on the way there and the way back. We don’t plan any really long rides, but the highlight I think will be the sights and sounds of the Country Music Capital of the World.
We don’t have many structured plans we are going to see where the wind blows us, which I think will be exciting. Growing up on a farm my husband never took vacations, so I’m hoping this will be the first of many.
What are you looking forward to this New Year? Maybe if a night out on the town here in Lake Mills is in order you can utilize the Safe Ride program offered by Topel’s Towing and other generous area businesses. This is a great service they provide to make sure everyone in the area who goes out can get home safely and have a good time.
Lake Mills and Jefferson County police officers will be patrolling the roads in full force on New Years Eve, so no matter where you plan to celebrate make sure you know how you will get home safe, because drinking and driving is not an option.
I’m sure by the time 2020 roles around I will already be missing my kids and want to get home to hug, kiss and hold them tight.
Happy New Year Lake Mills, 2020 is sure to be a great year for our wonderful town! From all of us here at the Lake Mills Leader, we wish you a prosperous New Year and thank you for reading our stories both in this newspaper delivered each week and online.
