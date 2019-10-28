The 14th annual Tyranena Beer Run is less than one week away on Nov. 2.
“Safety for all involved is key with events such as the Beer Run, so we ask that community members be conscious of the runners and take care when passing them on roadways. We want everyone, not just participants, to enjoy this event.” says Katelyn Richter, assistant event coordinator for Tyranena Brewing Company.
This charity run has two routes that feature beautiful Rock Lake - 4.37 or 13.1 miles - that travels around Lake Mills, with up to 1,500 runners on the roads from 11:30am to 3:00pm. Those in the area should note the increase of runners as well as overall traffic before and after the event. During the run, both motorists and runners are asked to take extra caution and share the road courteously. Drivers, please pass with care! Runners, please use proper etiquette and run in single file whenever possible.
Official routes, along with more information about the run, can be found on the Tyranena Beer Run’s Facebook page.
