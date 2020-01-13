1/1/20

15 Day Certificate: 15 Day Registration N Main Street/Prospect Street

Written Warning: Fail to obey stop sign, defective brake light Cty Tk V/Cty Tk A

Written Warning-No parking this side Sandy Beach Road

Written Warning-Defective Headlamp Cty Tk V/Cty Tk A

15 Day Certificate: 15-day registration N Main Street/Grant Street

Citation-Operate after Revocation; Written warning for tint Cty Tk V/Hy 89

Written Warning -Improper Stop at Stop Line Hwy 89/N Main Street

Vandalism McDonald's

1/2/20

Parking Citation Sandy Beach Road

Parking Citation Pinnacle Drive/S. Main Street

Parking Citation Pinnacle Drive

Parking Citation Pinnacle Drive

Parking Citation Oak Street/N. Main Street

Warning-Defective Headlight S. CP Avenue/Jefferson Street

Warning Speeding Grant Street

Warning Speeding Grant Street/Norton Street

EMS Assist Mulberry Street

All Other Check Welfare Rock Lake Manor

1/3/20

Driver's brake light out S. Main Street

Citation - Retail Theft E. Lake Street

House Check Phillips Lane

Child custody issue E. Tyranena Park Road

Warning - Fail to display registration decal N. Main Street/Pine Street

Written Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign Birch Street/E. Grant Street

Assist EMS W. Madison Street

Written Warning Defective Brake Light, Non-Red Tail Lights Elm Street/W. Prospect Street

Check Welfare Tamarack Drive

Check Welfare Oakbrook Drive

911 Hang Up E. Tyranena Park Road

1/4/20

Citation - Operate after registration suspended Mulberry Street/Prairie Ave.

Vehicle lock out N. Main Street

Citation operating while suspended Mulberry Street/Fargo Street

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Truman Narcotics Hwy 18 @ Speedway

Written Warning Expired Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Citation Operating After Suspension, Written Warning Fail to stop at Stop sign, Expired Registration Cherokee Path/E. Tyranena Park Road

1/5/20

Written warning: defective tail lamp E. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street

Citation Speeding S. Main Street/E. Lake Park Place

Illegal Dumping W. Lake Street

Vehicle Lockout Tamarack Drive

Written Warning Operating without a Valid License Within 3 Months, Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

1/6/20

Parking Citation Giles Street

Parking Citation Meadowridge Circle

Parking Citation Pinnacle Drive

Parking Citation Campus Street

Parking Citation W. Oak Street

Parking Citation N. Main Street

Parking Citation Pope Street

Parking Citation Reed Street

Parking Citation Fargo Street

Parking Citation E. Washington Street

Written warning: improper stop at stop sign E. Lake Street/N. Main Street

Written warning: fail to display plates N. Main Street/E. Lake Street

Citation: non-registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Topeka Drive

Warning - Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Assist EMS Tamarack Drive

Address Verification Report Pinnacle Drive

Theft E. Washington Street

EMS Assist Brooks Garden

Welfare Check Brewster Drive

1/7/20

Parking Citation College Street

Parking Citation Cherokee Path

Parking Citation Louise Street

Parking Citation Tamarack/Brookstone

Warning-Fail to stop/stop sign N. CP Avenue/Owen Street

Warning-Fail to stop/stop sign N. CP Avenue/Owen Street

Written warning: defective tail lamp, fail display sticker S. Main Street/ Woodland Beach Road

Citation: speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department STH 89

Address Verification Report Topeka Drive

Check Welfare W. Madison Street

Retail Theft W. Tyranena Park Road

Theft of Bicycle E. Washington Street

Theft E Madison Street

Written Warning No Plates Attached N. Main Street/Oak Street

Citation: Speeding, Written Warning: Expired Registration, Truman Narcotics North Main Street/Pine Street

Check Welfare W. Madison Street

1/8/20

Parking Citation Fargo Street

Parking Citation Reed Street

Parking Citation Topeka Drive

Parking Citation Gladstone Way

Parking Citation Gladstone Way

Parking Citation Stony Road

Parking Citation Brewster Drive

Parking Citation Brewster Drive

Parking Citation E. Mills Drive

Assist (keys locked in vehicle) W. Tyranena Park Road

Parking Citation College Street

Parking Citation S. Main Street

Parking Citation Wakeman Road/Badger Drive

Warning-speeding Citation-operate while suspended S. Main Street

Citation: non-registration E. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street

Mental health commitment Owen Street

Scam/Credit Card Woodland Court

Written warning - Speed S. Main Street & Milton Street

Address Verification Report Tamarack Drive

Written Warning Speeding Hwy B/V West

911 hang up Dodge Court

Property Damage Only Car Accident High School

All Other Custody Issue S. Main Street

Gas Drive Off Kwik Trip

