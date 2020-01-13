1/1/20
15 Day Certificate: 15 Day Registration N Main Street/Prospect Street
Written Warning: Fail to obey stop sign, defective brake light Cty Tk V/Cty Tk A
Written Warning-No parking this side Sandy Beach Road
Written Warning-Defective Headlamp Cty Tk V/Cty Tk A
15 Day Certificate: 15-day registration N Main Street/Grant Street
Citation-Operate after Revocation; Written warning for tint Cty Tk V/Hy 89
Written Warning -Improper Stop at Stop Line Hwy 89/N Main Street
Vandalism McDonald's
1/2/20
Parking Citation Sandy Beach Road
Parking Citation Pinnacle Drive/S. Main Street
Parking Citation Pinnacle Drive
Parking Citation Pinnacle Drive
Parking Citation Oak Street/N. Main Street
Warning-Defective Headlight S. CP Avenue/Jefferson Street
Warning Speeding Grant Street
Warning Speeding Grant Street/Norton Street
EMS Assist Mulberry Street
All Other Check Welfare Rock Lake Manor
1/3/20
Driver's brake light out S. Main Street
Citation - Retail Theft E. Lake Street
House Check Phillips Lane
Child custody issue E. Tyranena Park Road
Warning - Fail to display registration decal N. Main Street/Pine Street
Written Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign Birch Street/E. Grant Street
Assist EMS W. Madison Street
Written Warning Defective Brake Light, Non-Red Tail Lights Elm Street/W. Prospect Street
Check Welfare Tamarack Drive
Check Welfare Oakbrook Drive
911 Hang Up E. Tyranena Park Road
1/4/20
Citation - Operate after registration suspended Mulberry Street/Prairie Ave.
Vehicle lock out N. Main Street
Citation operating while suspended Mulberry Street/Fargo Street
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Truman Narcotics Hwy 18 @ Speedway
Written Warning Expired Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Citation Operating After Suspension, Written Warning Fail to stop at Stop sign, Expired Registration Cherokee Path/E. Tyranena Park Road
1/5/20
Written warning: defective tail lamp E. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street
Citation Speeding S. Main Street/E. Lake Park Place
Illegal Dumping W. Lake Street
Vehicle Lockout Tamarack Drive
Written Warning Operating without a Valid License Within 3 Months, Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
1/6/20
Parking Citation Giles Street
Parking Citation Meadowridge Circle
Parking Citation Pinnacle Drive
Parking Citation Campus Street
Parking Citation W. Oak Street
Parking Citation N. Main Street
Parking Citation Pope Street
Parking Citation Reed Street
Parking Citation Fargo Street
Parking Citation E. Washington Street
Written warning: improper stop at stop sign E. Lake Street/N. Main Street
Written warning: fail to display plates N. Main Street/E. Lake Street
Citation: non-registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Topeka Drive
Warning - Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Assist EMS Tamarack Drive
Address Verification Report Pinnacle Drive
Theft E. Washington Street
EMS Assist Brooks Garden
Welfare Check Brewster Drive
1/7/20
Parking Citation College Street
Parking Citation Cherokee Path
Parking Citation Louise Street
Parking Citation Tamarack/Brookstone
Warning-Fail to stop/stop sign N. CP Avenue/Owen Street
Warning-Fail to stop/stop sign N. CP Avenue/Owen Street
Written warning: defective tail lamp, fail display sticker S. Main Street/ Woodland Beach Road
Citation: speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department STH 89
Address Verification Report Topeka Drive
Check Welfare W. Madison Street
Retail Theft W. Tyranena Park Road
Theft of Bicycle E. Washington Street
Theft E Madison Street
Written Warning No Plates Attached N. Main Street/Oak Street
Citation: Speeding, Written Warning: Expired Registration, Truman Narcotics North Main Street/Pine Street
Check Welfare W. Madison Street
1/8/20
Parking Citation Fargo Street
Parking Citation Reed Street
Parking Citation Topeka Drive
Parking Citation Gladstone Way
Parking Citation Gladstone Way
Parking Citation Stony Road
Parking Citation Brewster Drive
Parking Citation Brewster Drive
Parking Citation E. Mills Drive
Assist (keys locked in vehicle) W. Tyranena Park Road
Parking Citation College Street
Parking Citation S. Main Street
Parking Citation Wakeman Road/Badger Drive
Warning-speeding Citation-operate while suspended S. Main Street
Citation: non-registration E. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street
Mental health commitment Owen Street
Scam/Credit Card Woodland Court
Written warning - Speed S. Main Street & Milton Street
Address Verification Report Tamarack Drive
Written Warning Speeding Hwy B/V West
911 hang up Dodge Court
Property Damage Only Car Accident High School
All Other Custody Issue S. Main Street
Gas Drive Off Kwik Trip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.