Esmond Lee King, a 30-year-old from Madison, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, third offense, with two children under 16 years old in the vehicle.
According to a release, on March 19 at 2:15 a.m., a Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post trooper clocked a vehicle going 113 mph in inclement weather conditions while traveling westbound on Interstate-94 near the city of Lake Mills.
The trooper stopped the vehicle and noticed signs of possible impairment. The trooper also saw two infants without properly utilized safety restraints.
The release said King was given a field sobriety test and arrested. A preliminary breath test showed levels of 0.125.
The driver was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw and then booked into the Jefferson County Jail.
Lee was arrested on suspicion of OWI and recklessly endangering safety. He was also cited for speeding, operating without insurance, failure to display a license plate and failure to use child safety restraints.
