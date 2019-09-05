Playworks Wisconsin is joining forces with the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation to support safe and healthy play in Lake Mills this year. Playworks and the foundation have worked together for the past two years supporting recess programs at area elementary schools in Watertown and in the Dodgeland School District.
“Each year we continue to build upon the great work of our staff supporting our students’ social and emotional development,” said Amanda Thompson, Lake Mills Elementary School principal. “This year we are excited to partner with Playworks to transfer lessons taught in the classroom to the playground. Students will benefit from this partnership not only at school but by also utilizing these skills at home and in the community.”
“I’m very excited to be implementing at Lake Mills. We are geared up to continue to build community on the playground for students,” said Courtney Gonnering, site coordinator for Playworks. “We will be focusing on building social emotional skills like conflict resolution, positive language, cooperation, and managing disappointment. We want to make sure that every student is gaining benefits from recess.”
Jennifer Bower, Lake Mills Middle School principal, is also excited to work with the program at the middle school level.
“We are excited to work with such an energetic team like Playworks. Not only are we working on important 21st century skills, we are being reminded of the importance and benefits of play.”
Now in its third year, this partnership will expand to new communities, like Lake Mills, to support TeamUp programming.
Playworks’ mission is to improve the health and well-being of children by increasing opportunities for physical activity and safe, meaningful play. Playworks is the leading nonprofit in Wisconsin, and nationally, to leverage play as a tool to promote healthy behaviors, increase social emotional learning and improve school climate. Playworks’ vision is that one day every child in America will have access to safe, fun, healthy play every day.
Their 2020 expansion goal is that 3.5 million children at 7,000 schools enjoy safe and healthy play every day. In Wisconsin the goal is 100,000 children at 250 elementary schools.
