The Wisconsin Lottery is asking players to gift responsibly this holiday season and not purchase lottery tickets as gifts for children and adolescents. Every year, the Wisconsin Lottery partners with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and McGill University's International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors in a national Responsible Gambling Holiday Lottery Campaign to increase public awareness about the serious issue of youth gambling.
"We are proud to once again partner with the NCPG Holiday Lottery Campaign," said Cindy Polzin, Wisconsin Lottery Director. "It's the perfect time of year to remind our players that participation in lottery games is not for anyone under age 18. We also ask our players to please enjoy our games responsibly."
As part of Wisconsin Lottery's campaign involvement, holiday-related responsible gaming messages have appeared in December's retailer newsletter, Wisconsin Lottery social media platforms, and daily Player's Club emails.
In 2019, 100% of United States and Canadian lotteries, along with numerous international lotteries and non-lottery organizations, have joined the Campaign to spread awareness about responsible gambling. The campaign is endorsed by the World Lottery Association and North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL), and European Lottery Association (EL), highlighting its global reach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.