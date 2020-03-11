The body of a man missing since January was recovered in the Rock River on Saturday morning following a planned search by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
The man was identified by Jefferson County Medical Examiner Nichol Tesch as Stephen Mueller, a 28-year-old Watertown resident. The cause of death is still being investigated and results are not expected for a few weeks, according to Tesch.
According to Chief Deputy Jeffrey Parker, the department had scheduled recovery efforts that day and coordinated with the state’s Department of Natural Resources and the Jefferson County dive team due to optimal weather conditions that helped open up the river. The body was recovered near where Mueller was reported last seen or was indicated having gone into the water, according to Parker.
Parker said no type of foul play is expected and the investigation is still ongoing.
“We are thankful to have recovered the body and bring closure to the family at this point,” Parker said.
An autopsy was performed Monday by the Milwaukee County medical examiner which is standard in cases like this, according to Parker. The family was notified Monday, according to Tesch.
On Jan. 17, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a missing male from Watertown. The missing person’s vehicle was located on East Horseshoe Road between Milford Street and Jefferson Road.
Authorities had made a number attempts to locate the body over the next two weeks.
