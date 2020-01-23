The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released reports in the last three days on 29 traffic crashes, which injured two people and resulted in 12 citations.
The tally also included eight vehicle-deer collisions resulting in crashes, and seven weather-related accidents stemming from falling or blowing snow or snowy, slushy and icy roads.
Town of Concord
A Watertown driver faces three citations in connection with a one-vehicle crash that took place at 12:23 a.m. Jan. 13 on County Highway E, near North Shore Road.
Joshua Robert Graham, 18 — operating a four-door Hyundai automobile — received “suspected minor injuries” in the crash and was transported via ambulance to the Watertown hospital to be checked over.
He faces citations for failure to wear a seatbelt, failure to notify law enforcement officials of an accident, and failure to keep his vehicle under control.
According to the responding deputy’s crash report, the vehicle was southbound on Highway E, near North Shore Road, when the Hyundai went off the road and struck a culvert.
The vehicle was disabled in the crash and was left at the scene, unoccupied, while the driver was taken to the hospital by a friend.
Sheriff’s officials identified the driver via paperwork left in the car and contacted him at the hospital. Graham reportedly then acknowledged driving without a seatbelt, stating he knew he should have called in the crash but went to the hospital first.
The driver told deputies his vehicle had gotten close to the edge of the road, due to the snowy road conditions, and got “sucked down” into the ditch where it struck a culvert.
Town of Ixonia
A one-vehicle crash at 7:38 a.m. Jan. 12 resulted in a citation to a Chicago man for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, his first offense. The incident took place on County Highway E northbound, 1,247 feet north of Aliceton Drive.
Alberto Santiago-Lopez, 25, was operating a 2007 Infiniti four-door car when the crash occurred. He was not injured.
The crash report states that the car was northbound on Highway E when the driver lost control on the slippery pavement and the vehicle went onto the outside shoulder on the right side of the road. From there, the vehicle reportedly entered the ditch, where it struck a utility pole and came to rest.
The incident damaged a utility pole owned by Wisconsin Electric.
Town of Farmington
A one-vehicle crash at 6:40 a.m. Jan. 11 resulted in a citation to an Illinois man for failure to keep his vehicle under control. The incident occurred on Interstate 94 westbound, 92 feet east of County Highway P eastbound.
Kashif Aziz, 39, Skokie, Ill., was operating a Hyundai semi truck/tractor with a full trailer at the time of the crash.
The vehicle, listed as owned by GNR Transport of Naperville, Ill., also carried passenger Tahir Mehmood, 57, Chicago. Neither driver nor passenger was injured in the crash.
According to the deputy’s report, the semi was westbound on I-94 in the right lane when the driver merged into the left lane. Aziz told deputies that his truck had slid on ice and struck the guardrail face.
The impact reportedly sent the vehicle back into traffic, and the semi and trailer wound up jackknifing and sliding down the road. The incident resulted in a temporary closing of I-94.
Town of Concord
A one-vehicle crash at 9:45 p.m. Jan. 12 resulted in two citations to a Sullivan driver. The incident took place on Bakertown Drive, .55 mile south of Rocky Lane.
Brad William Compton, 43 — driving a 2006 Ford Fusion four-door car — faces citations for failure to notify law enforcement authorities of an accident and for operating a motor vehicle too fast for conditions.
The crash report states the car was northbound on Bakertown Drive when it left the road to the east. It then returned to the road before heading off the road to the west. From there, the vehicle entered a field and rolled.
The responding deputy noted that Compton was under the influence of drugs/medication/alcohol at the time of the crash.
Town of Aztalan
A two-vehicle crash at 7:10 a.m. Jan. 13 resulted in a citation to one of the drivers for failure to keep her vehicle under control. The incident took place on State Highway 26 northbound.
Laura Elizabeth Halbrader, 32, who faces the citation, was operating a 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix four-door when the crash occurred. She was not injured.
Meanwhile, Christopher Thomas Janquardt, 21, Watertown, was operating a 1999 Ford F350 truck. He was not injured and does not face any citations in connection with the crash.
According to the crash report, the two vehicles were northbound on Highway 26, with the truck following a slow-moving vehicle with its flashers on. Halbrader noticed traffic slowing and attempted to brake but her car began to slide.
She then attempted to switch lanes and her car reportedly struck the truck. The car then spun out after the collision and came to rest in the left median, the report said.
The responding deputy noted that wet and slushy road conditions could have been factors in the crash.
Town of Milford
A one-vehicle crash resulted in the arrest of the driver for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The incident took place at 12:40 p.m. Jan. 15 on County Highway A, northbound, 396 feet east of Hoopers Mill Lane.
The driver — identified as Patricia Raae Froelich, 55, Johnson Creek — faces a total of three citations: for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, hit-and-run to property adjacent to the highway, and for failure to keep her vehicle under control.
She was operating a 2016 Subaru Outback sport utility vehicle when the crash occurred.
The crash report states the Subaru was northbound on Highway A when it entered the south ditch at W7019 Highway A. From there, it reportedly continued through the ditch and struck a pole, then went north in the ditch line again and headed onto the property at W6999 Highway A.
There, it damaged the ditch and lawn, and struck a pole and fire number sign, the report notes.
The driver again failed to stop, continuing northbound on Highway A. However, a witness observed and reported the crash to the sheriff’s office.
As the SUV continued north on Highway A, it passed a deputy who was conducting stationary radar checks in the area. The deputy saw the SUV northbound with damage to its front and passenger corner, and he noted that its front tire was off and the vehicle was proceeding on the rim only.
The deputy then conducted a traffic stop, arresting the driver for operating while intoxicated.
The driver matched the witness’ description from the earlier crash, the deputy noted, and the damage to the vehicle was consistent with evidence at the crash scene.
The incident damaged ditch line property and a pole/post/support owned by Heidi G. Grasser at W7019 County Highway A, Lake Mills, as well as ditchline property and a pole/post/support owned by James E. Flood at W6999 County Highway A.
