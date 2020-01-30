Clifford Topel, 96, well-known Lake Mills business owner has died. He passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, surrounded by family
Topel started Topel’s Towing and Repair in 1948.
The Topel family told the Leader in September 2018, the business was never meant to be the what it turned into.
“After it was built everyone needed a place to take their tractors and vehicles,” said Tara Topel, Cliff’s daughter-in-law, who has been running the business with her husband Daniel Topel, Cliff’s son, since 2003. “It didn’t start out as a business, but it became one.”
Many remember the candy case, bags of chips hanging from the ceiling and ice cream in the back freezer.
“He was convenience before convenience was a thing,” Tara said.
“I think they went through a lot of ice cream,” Violet Topel, Cliff’s wife said.
“My dad was cool, and everyone wanted to hang out with him,” Dan said. “Kids wanted to hang out here and maybe get a job here for a few years.”
The business expanded to tow trucks in 1955, and at one time sold International trucks, lawn mowers, tractors and more.
When the business started Cliff did all the major mechanical work and his father helped out. His brothers Earl, Harvey and Lyn helped over the years along with many other mechanics.
The building on the south side of town was the best full-service gas station in town until the gas pumps were removed in 1995.
Cliff still worked in the shop doing small engine repair until 2017 and could still be seen driving through town during the Town and Country Day Parade in his 1919 Ford every year.
“This was a way of making a living,” Cliff said in 2018. “It was interesting work. We had customers from Jefferson, Fort Atkinson and even Madison.”
Cliff’s advice for running a longstanding local business was simple.
“You have to take good care of your customers and they will keep coming back,” he said.
Topel had a love for his family and enjoyed stock car racing, snowmobiling, dancing and traveling.
The family thanked the team at Rainbow Hospice, as well as employees, neighbors and friends who helped the family in Cliff’s final days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.