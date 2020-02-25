A 74-year-old man accused of sharing videos of his sexual activity with a 15-year-old boy appeared in Jefferson County Circuit Court for a status conference Monday.
Daniel W. Renner, a retired educator who splits his time between Lake Mills and Chicago, is charged with one count of child pornography.
If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years imprisonment and a $100,000 fine.
In Circuit Court Judge Robert Dehring’s courtroom Monday, Renner’s defense attorney, Kathleen Byrne Stilling, requested a preliminary hearing be set.
The charges against Renner stem from a message he sent over Facebook Messenger April 27, 2019, to his 15-year-old victim, according to the criminal complaint. The message contains a video in which the boy is performing sex acts on Renner in a vehicle, the complaint states.
The messages between Renner and the boy were flagged in December by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and sent to the Lake Mills Police Department, according to the complaint.
In the chat, Renner tells the boy “I watch it often,” after sharing the video, the complaint shows.
In an interview with police, the boy said he was picked up by an older man named Dan, according to the complaint.
Police found nude photos of Renner among text conversations on the teenager’s phone.
Renner was arrested Jan. 5 after a search warrant was executed at his Lake Mills home by local police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
A few days later, Jan. 7, Renner made his initial appearance in court where a cash bond was set at $10,000 with the conditions that he surrender his passport, not leave the country and have no contact with the victim or any minor. Renner’s bond was posted later that day.
A preliminary hearing in Renner’s case has been scheduled for April 7 at 1:15 p.m.
