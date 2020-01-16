A 20-year-old Lake Mills man has been charged after fleeing from an officer during a traffic stop in January 2018 and hiding in a chicken coop.
Thomas Tanev is charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of THC and two counts possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint, a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy observed two vehicles ahead of him with on Ziebell Road in the town of Aztalan with the one directly in front of him attempting to pass the vehicle in front of it. The deputy said the vehicles were traveling at low speeds on the 55 mile per hour road. The vehicle in the front attempted to make it difficult for the vehicle behind to pass.
The officer continued to follow the vehicle and observed it swerve and cross the center line several times. Just before the intersection of County Highways B and Q the officer initiated a traffic stop. The complaint says the driver slowed down and began to pull off the road but then pulled back on to the road. Just before Grmoll Road the vehicle came to a stop and the driver was seen reaching across the passenger seat onto the floor. The driver, later identified as Tanev, then ran from police on foot and was eventually located in a chicken coop at a residence at the end of Wollin Road.
In the vehicle police found a CO2 handgun, marijuana grinder, several marijuana pipes and bottles of alcohol.
When asked why he ran from police Tanev said he was scared.
An initial appearance in court is scheduled for Feb. 10. If convicted on all counts Tanev faces over six years in prison and $12,000 in fines.
