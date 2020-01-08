Three candidates will appear on the ballot for the Lake Mills Board of Education in February for the primary election, but one of the candidates does not plan to run.
Candidates who turned in a declaration of candidacy by the Jan. 7 deadline who will appear on the ballot for the seat being vacated by Dr. Richard Mason are Amy Litscher, Melissa Roglitz-Walker and Jim Williams. Williams decided to withdraw from candidacy, citing a possible conflict of interest, but because of Wisconsin election law could not have his name removed from the ballot.
Mason has served on the board for 12 years and decided not to run for another term telling the Leader earlier this month it’s time for someone else to take over his position.
Other members of the board are David Roedl and Rachael Roglitz-Davies with terms expiring in 2021 and Robert Dimperio and Dr. Dawn Delaney with terms expiring in April 2022.
The general election will be April 7.
