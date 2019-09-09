C & R Bass Anglers will be hosting the Chris Truman Memorial Open Bass Tournament this Saturday, Sept. 14, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Rock Lake in Lake Mills.
The tournament will include live weigh-ins for the public, the C & R Wants trailer as well as the Federation Trailer with leaderboard. The boat launch at Sandy Beach will be the tournament headquarters and starting point.
The City of Lake Mills Fire Department will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. selling brats, hamburgs, hotdogs and their own specialty mixes such as Fire House Chili, Jambalaya, Hunters Stew and more. The Fire Department will also be running a corn hole tournament at the site of the tournament.
Frank Keisling of C & R Bass Anglers hopes that this event will become an annual tournament.
“This really is a memorial event, it’s a celebration of Chris’s life and what he loved to do, Bass fish."
The entire community is welcome to come down to Sandy Beach to watch the fishing, the weigh-ins, participate or just view the fire engines and equipment to celebrate Captain Truman’s life. Everyone is welcome to join in the Corn Hole Tournament from noon to 3 p.m. while the anglers are out on Rock Lake.
Truman was killed on Dec. 31, 2018 after being struck by a passing car while helping a stranded motorist on the Beltline near Monona.
