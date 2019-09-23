LAKE MILLS — John Wilke scored once in the first half and twice in the second half for the Lake Mills L-Cats.
Normally, that would put the L-Cats on a path to victory.
On Saturday, Cambridge/Deerfield netted five goals in the first half to cruise to a 6-3 victory against the host L-Cats washing out the Wilke hat trick in a rain-soaked pitch at Lake Mills High School.
“John’s a great player,” Cambridge/Deerfield coach Kyle Hornickel said. “He’s a good dribbler and a good shooter. Two of the goals he had, you could see him bring it up almost the whole way on his own and he can get through the defense pretty fast.”
Wilke was the second player in the week that scored a hat trick for the L-Cats. Brandon Ciesiolka scored a hat trick for Lake Mills including a game-tying goal on a penalty kick in the 89th minute as the L-Cats and Fort Atkinson Blackhawks played to a 4-4 draw in a non-conference prep soccer match on Thursday, September 19.
Jimmy Keelty scored twice in the first half and Landon Zorn scored twice in the second half to advance the Fort Atkinson cause. Eli Koehler assisted on Zorn’s go-ahead goal in the 72nd minute, but the Blackhawks couldn’t hold the lead.
“It was an exciting game tonight,” Fort Atkinson coach Kent Lovejoy said. “I know we left the field knowing we let a good win slip through our fingers.”
