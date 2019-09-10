The Lake Mills Board of Education will begin the search for a new district administrator after accepting the retirement of Pamela Streich Monday night.
Board President Richard Mason told the Leader Tuesday, the board will vote next month to hire a consulting firm to lead the district through the search process.
The firm will give a presentation on the process after the next Board of Education meeting Oct. 14.
Mason said the board expects to make a hiring decision by March for the position with someone starting by July 1.
The search for a superintendent is an extensive process involving community input.
“It’s a big process and to do it right it takes time,” Mason said. “We want to get someone who understands small towns. We are in a unique position here in Lake Mills.”
