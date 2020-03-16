The Lake Mills Leader will maintain a listing of closings and event cancelations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lake Mills Area School District closed through at least April 6. Details about virtual learning will be forthcoming.
Lake Mills Recreation Department all leagues and activities cancelled until further notice.
Lake Mills High School Blood Drive scheduled for Tuesday is cancelled.
Club 55 has cancelled all activities and meetings until further notice.
The L.D. Fargo Public Library is closed until further notice. Patrons are asked to keep materials at home. All materials will be due May 1, according to Library Director Gerard Saylor. The library may be able to arrange pick-ups for items currently on hold. More news will be forthcoming.
The School Board candidate forum scheduled for April 1 has been cancelled.
The Lake Mills Market is offering help to members of the community who need help getting groceries. Call Mitch at 920-945-0526.
Humane Society of Jefferson County is postponing its March 21 Rabies Clinic until a later date.
The U.S. Veterans' Project Library will not be held during the closure of the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson.
The countywide veterans gathering is open to all area veterans from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at the library. It will resume after the library reopens to the public.
U.S. Cellular is pledging to keep Americans connected during the pandemic and is pledging not to terminate service for non-payment for 60 days. The company will also waive late fees incurred because of the economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Summit Credit Union in Lake Mills is limiting access to drive-up only.
Gov. Evers is also allowing bars and restaurants across Wisconsin to remain open for now, as long as the number of people inside the establishment is limited to 50.
