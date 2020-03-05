The Lake Mills City Council moved the zoning ordinance for the Tyranena Point subdivision to it second reading and approved the final plat for the project on Mud Lake Road at a meeting Tuesday night.
The council heard the first reading of an ordinance amending the Lake Mills ordinance zoning map to include the Tyranena Point subdivision of about four-and-a-half acres to be zoned R1-6 and over 15 acres to be zoned R1-4, off of Mud Lake Road, owned by the C&S Untz Trust. The different zoning allows for different priced properties, said Council Vice-President Mike Foster.
The development will include 43 single-family homes to be developed by Loos Homes of Johnson Creek.
City Manager Steve Wilke said the major concern with the subdivision plat is the water pressure.
“They are proposing to do two in home pressure systems that would help the subdivision meet the minimum requirements. If they decide to do the next phase there was some discussion on how we tie those two together to make sure we were able to make it consistent, so there would be a pressure zone instead of the homes having individual pressure systems.”
The Public Works Board said they wanted it to be completed in the developer’s agreement.
“There is a minimum the DNR sets, but I don’t think the city has to settle for that minimum,” Wilke said. “As a council I think you could have it written in this agreement you want the (water) pressures to be at a certain level.”
The DNR standard is 35 psi, they believe the water pressure would be 37-39 psi. A typical home water pressure in Lake Mills is about 60 psi.
“I think that’s pretty low, it may meet the minimum but if you are living there you are probably going to have a problem with your water pressure,” Wilke said.
Foster asked if the in-home systems would be the responsibility of the homeowner.
“The way to code reads the in-house systems are the responsibility of the homeowner,” said Duane Vandermause, assistant director of Public Works.
The issue is the height to the subdivision is too high for the water tower to push the water sufficiently for those homes.
The developer has looked at taking the hill down, but that creates a ridge. The DNR requires there be no more than 10 homes with in-house systems.
“The flexibility of going from the in-home to the larger zone in future development allows us to then potentially change the location of how far that zone is down the hill,” Vandermause said.
“It allows us more flexibility,” commented Doug Fritsch, council member.
“The goal is to find the point that is most appropriate,” Wilke said.
Wilke said in Lake Mills the city is very flat for the most part.
“I think 40 psi is good,” Wilke said. “60 psi is better.”
The council suspended the rules in order for the Cory O’Donnell, developer of the subdivision to speak to them.
“We discussed the water pressure at length,” he said with the Public Works Board. “We are looking for some direction on what we should do here.”
“We are thinking we’ve got about seven years of development here and putting in a regional water system on this site when we really don’t need it I think is more appropriate for the next site,” he said. “We’ve got a pretty good psi here without that booster system, which we can do if we need it.”
“I think we should leave it to be worked out at the staff level,” said Vickie Schmidt, council member. “We don’t have the technical expertise to be able to referee this anyway.”
The ordinance for the zoning of the development will be back before the council at its next meeting for its second reading.
In other business the council:
— Approved tavern operator’s licenses for David McKee, Jillian Macson, Jana Robl and Maria Pedroza Torres.
— Moved the ordinance for adding a neighborhood service officer on to its third reading.
