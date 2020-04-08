It was a bit of a clunky start with the Lake Mills City Council’s first virtual city council meeting on Tuesday, April 7, but slowly the council was able to work through its agenda items.
The council approved the third phase of the archeological data recovery plan at Sandy Beach Park.
The city is redeveloping the Sandy Beach site and the first phase of the redevelopment plan is the construction of a two-lane boat launch. The proposed boat launch is funded in part by a United States Fish and Wildlife Services Grant. The project area funded by the grant is subject to review under the National Historic Preservation Act. Commonwealth Heritage Group has conducted two previous archaeological studies of the site and based on those studies, believes the prehistoric component of the site meets the defined criteria of significance for the National Register of Historic Places.
“At the last meeting I let you know the cost is pretty significant, but it’s not as unusual as I thought,” said Steve Wilke, city manager. “The proposal spells out the data recovery plan.”
The plan was approved by the DNR and the State Historic Preservation Office.
The Fish and Wildlife grant will cover the additional cost of the data recovery plan.
“I know a lot of people in Lake Mills are interested and care about the archeological findings in our area and I think they will be happy that we are going to do this. It will be a very good educational tool to go with our park,” said Diann Fritsch, council president.
“I think just the history dig alone will be fascinating,” Wilke said. “I don’t know if it’s worth $283,000, but it will generate a fantastic amount of history and material that will be available to the city.
“Has there been any further discussion on where the findings would be kept,” asked Doug Fritsch, council member.
Wilke said that decision will be made at a later date.
The council approved the memorandum of agreement between the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Wisconsin State Historical Preservation Office, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the City of Lake Mills, regarding the data recovery at Sandy Beach.
“The document is a mechanism to keep this process going forward,” said Dan Drescher, city attorney. “It’s the only route going forward to accept the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s grant.”
The council approved the comprehensive outdoor recreation plan. The primary purpose of this plan is to proactively guide the development and improvement of the City of Lake Mills’ outdoor recreation facilities in order to meet the recreational needs and demands of the local residents. The Parks Board has been working on the plan for about nine months.
“To remain eligible for state and federal funding such as grant resources, you do have to have a current plan on file with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. This is your master plan for park and recreation facilities in the community,” said Dustin Wolff, city planner.
A number of items included in the previous plan have been completed by the city. The entire plan document is available on the city website.
“You have 655 residents per park that you have,” Wolff said of the city. “That is far below the median. You have more parks per person than typical communities in your size range.”
In other business:
— Approved the appointment of a successor agent for Jean Wagner at Kwik Trip.
— Approved buying back 3.5 acres in the Industrial Park for $46,200 from Neal Shade. Shade had planned to build a warehouse, but the site won’t work for his plans at this time.
“We are not paying the full price and neither one of us is getting all our money back,” Wilke said. “We’ve bought other pieces back and resold them again. It’s not out of line with what we’ve done historically.”
— Approved the TAP sidewalk grant submission to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for a sidewalk in areas around the city.
“This is the exact resolution you passed in 2018,” Wilke said. “The resolution is too limited, it actually includes areas on County Highway V by Lake Mills Market, areas on South Main Street going out to St. Paul, areas on Margarette, so it’s a little bit broader.”
— Heard the first reading of an ordinance for alcohol beverage licenses and permits.
“This ordinance amendment changes two things in our existing alcohol code,” Drescher said. “It specifically gives Class B facilities to sell retail spirits, in its original packaging, for consumption off site.”
There are several businesses in the city who would like to be able to do this. The other amendment is to allow the city clerk the ability to issue an operator’s license to any qualified applicant in an effort in increase efficiency.
